^

Headlines

Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 12:01am
Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves
This screengrab shows of Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr.
Facebook / Congressman Arnie A. Teves

MANILA, Philippines (First published March 21, 2024; 11:40 p.m.) — Law enforcement authorities of  East Timor have arrested the expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed on Thursday evening.

In a Facebook post of East Timor’s Polícia Científica e de Investigação Criminal on Thursday, the authorities  said that they arrested Teves at 4 p.m., Thursday.

The expelled lawmaker has been included in the Interpol Red List on February 27.

An Interpol red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide “to locate and arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.”

In a separate statement, the DOJ said that Teves was arrested while playing golf at a driving range in Dili, East Timor.

The expelled lawmaker is now under the custody of the Timor-Leste police while his extradition to the Philippines is being worked out by Interpol’s National Central Bureau in Dili.

Teves was tagged as the alleged mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on March 4, 2023.

The former solon is also facing a separate warrant of arrest for a murder case in the killings of three individuals in Negros Oriental in 2019.

In August 2023, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves as a terrorist, alleging that his leadership of an armed group involved orchestrating killings and a series of harassments in Negros Oriental.

The suspended lawmaker was also charged for financing terrorism under Section 4 of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, as well as similar provisions under the  Anti-Terrorism Law.

Meanwhile, Pamplona, Negros Oriental Mayor Janice Degamo, the late governor's wife, reacted to the arrest of Teves in a Facebook post.

 "Words cannot express how it feels to finally see the man who terrorized our province and brutally murdered my husband surrounded by police," she said.

Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, has yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment about the expelled lawmaker's arrest. This story will be updated with his response.

vuukle comment

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

EAST TIMOR

INTERPOL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

8 hours ago
Duterte simply advised the teacher to take a moment to calm down when feeling frustrated. 
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Several malls and shopping establishments will have adjusted operating hours during certain days in the Holy Week but will...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia &ndash; report

Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia – report

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Philippines is the second happiest country in Southeast Asia, according to the annual World Happiness Report released...
Headlines
fbtw
Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
As scheduled, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading last night Resolution of Both Houses No. 7...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH urges vaccination as measles, pertussis cases rise

DOH urges vaccination as measles, pertussis cases rise

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
The DOH urged the public to get their free measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), and tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap)...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Only human: No penalties vs scolding teacher

Only human: No penalties vs scolding teacher

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
No penalty will be meted on the teacher who went viral on social media for scolding her students while she was live on short...
Headlines
fbtw
Order expanding senior discounts on groceries signed

Order expanding senior discounts on groceries signed

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Air Force and the US Pacific Air Force are set to embark on joint exercises – involving their advanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise&rsquo;

Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The revocation of the legislative franchise of Sonshine Media Network Inc. by the House of Representatives would have to be...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with