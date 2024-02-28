Teves now on Interpol red list — DOJ

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., who was the alleged mastermind of the killing of Gov. Rodel Degamo (Negros Oriental) has been issued a red notice by the Interpol.

This has been confirmed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla with reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to Interpol, a red notice is not an international arrest warrant but rather a request to law enforcement worldwide “to locate and arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.”

The Interpol issued the notice for the expelled lawmaker on February 27.

On Feb. 19, 2024, Teves was issued an Interpol blue notice, which requires member countries to gather further information regarding a person's identity, whereabouts, or involvement in a criminal inquiry, as explained by Interpol.

With the red notice issued against Teves, countries that are members of Interpol will now actively be in search of Teves, according to Remulla.

“Ang red notice ay 'yan ang pinakamalapit or similar to an international warrant of arrest, kasi tayo sa political and criminal jurisdiction…we can issue a warrant of arrest within our boundaries,” Remulla said.

(The red notice is the closest or similar to an international warrant of arrest, because in our political and criminal jurisdiction... we can issue a warrant of arrest within our boundaries.)

“'Pag tumakas ang isang tao, o nangibang-bayan, humihingi tayo ng tulong sa iba’t-ibang bansa…na hulihin ang tinutugis ng batas para mapanagot sila sa kanilang ginawang krimen,” he added.

(When a person escapes or flees abroad, we seek assistance from various countries...to apprehend the fugitives and hold them accountable for their crimes.)

On Monday, Remulla also said that the Justice department is already working on the extradition of the expelled lawmaker after a Manila court ordered the cancellation of Teves’ passport.

Teves reportedly applied for political asylum in East Timor but was denied.

He was also allegedly seen in Cambodia, according to the Interpol notice.

In August 2023, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves as a terrorist, alleging his leadership of an armed group involved in orchestrating killings and a series of harassments in Negros Oriental.

The suspended lawmaker was also charged with financing terrorism under Section 4 of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, as well as similar provisions under the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Aside from the killing of Degamo, Teves is also facing a separate warrant of arrest for a murder case in the killings of three individuals in Negros Oriental in 2019.

Philstar.com has reached out to Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio for comment but he has yet to reply.