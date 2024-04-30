^

Quiboloy's case transfer recommendation sent to SC — SC spox

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 6:21pm
This file photo shows a picture of the Supreme Court.
MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court (SC) spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting on Tuesday said that the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) has submitted to the high court its recommendation concerning the transfer of the case of fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy from Davao City court to another court. 

However, Ting did not reveal the recommendation of the OCA as it is “confidential” and will still be raffled off to a high court division.

Last week, the Department of Justice revealed that it asked the SC to transfer the child and sexual abuse cases of Quiboloy which is lodged in a Davao City Regional Trial Court (RTC) to another court. 

In response, one of Quiboloy’s lawyers, Ferdinand Topacio, said that it is not allowed. He urged the DOJ to allow the preacher to be heard through his lawyers. 

“In line with jurisprudence, we most respectfully point out that this should only be allowed when it is necessary to secure a fair and impartial trial or to prevent a miscarriage of justice,” Topacio’s letter, dated April 26, 2024, read. 

Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on Tuesday that she has filed her comment on the petition of the Quiboloy camp lodge before the SC assailing the arrest warrant issued by the Senate against the preacher due to his non-appearance on the investigation concerning the alleged abuses of his “church” the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

“It is now in the SC’s hands for deliberation. Tiwala ako na mananaig ang patas at makatarungang paghatol ng ating Korte Suprema,” Hontiveros said in a statement. 

(It is now in the SC's hands for deliberation. I trust that the Supreme Court will uphold a fair and just judgment.)

On April 3, the court issued an arrest warrant for the preacher and his associates, including Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes.

Meanwhile, a non-bailable qualified human trafficking case is lodged before the Pasig City court. The court has issued a warrant of arrest last April 11.

