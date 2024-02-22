Alert list orders issued vs expelled solon Teves

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued two alert list orders against expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday.

In a press release by the DOJ, the orders direct all immigration officers to report any information regarding attempts of entry or exit by Teves to the Philippine National Police or the National Bureau of Investigation.

"The DOJ assures that all individuals are held accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or influence," the DOJ's press release read, quoting Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

"Teves cannot escape the long arm of the law," he added.

Remulla also said that the orders were issued pursuant to a warrant of arrest dated Sept. 5, 2023 and an Interpol Blue Notice published on February 19.

A blue notice is issued to gather more information about a person's identity, location, or activities in connection with a criminal investigation.

The warrant of arrest, meanwhile, was issued by a Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) in connection with the alleged murder of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others.

On February 8, another branch of the Manila RTC ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel the expelled lawmaker's passport, citing his designation as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC).

In August 2023, the ATC designated Teves as a terrorist due to his alleged leadership of an armed group involved in orchestrating killings and a series of harassments in Negros Oriental.

A designation by the ATC is one of the means of categorizing an individual, group, organization or association as a terrorist under the highly-assailed Anti-Terrorism Law (ATL).

Teves was also charged with financing terrorism under Section 4 of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, as well as similar provisions under the ATL.