^

Headlines

131 LGUs in state of calamity due to El Niño

Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 6:00pm
131 LGUs in state of calamity due to El NiÃ±o
Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Traffic and Parking Management Office (TPMO) carry bottled water while on duty in Alabang-Zapote Road on April 3, 2024
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Over a hundred local government units have declared a state of calamity over El Niño-induced droughts and extreme heat. 

Among the LGUs that are under a state of calamity are Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao Del Norte and South Cotabato, said Task Force El Niño spokesperson and Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama on Tuesday.

Republic Act 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Reduction and Management Act defines a state of calamity as a "condition involving mass casualty and/or major damages to property, disruption of means of livelihoods, roads and normal way of life of people in the affected areas as a result of the occurrence of natural or human-induced hazard." 

A locality that declares a state of calamity allows its officials access to 5% of their Quick Response Fund.

On Monday, at least 36 areas were tagged as areas with a "dangerous" heat index classification, with indices ranging from 42°C to 47°C. 

Over the weekend, the heat index in Iba, Zambales reached 53°C under the “extreme danger” classification, the first time the said classification was recorded this year. 

State weather agency PAGASA said this week that El Niño could be on its way out, with the transition period starting by the end of May until July. 

Afterward, the country will be transition to La Niña.

But despite the "weakning" of El Niño, the state weather bureau warned that hotter temperatures are likely to be recorded in May based on previous data.  — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

EL NIñO PHENO­MENON

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heat index could reach &lsquo;extreme danger&rsquo; level of 57 degrees Celsius

Heat index could reach ‘extreme danger’ level of 57 degrees Celsius

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The heat index in the Philippines could reach an “extreme danger” level of 57 degrees Celsius after Iba, Zambales...
Headlines
fbtw
Doctor-owned pharma hit for &lsquo;unethical practices&rsquo;

Doctor-owned pharma hit for ‘unethical practices’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
A group of doctors who own a pharmaceutical company has been giving rebates of up to P2 million, luxury cars, travel and other...
Headlines
fbtw
China fires water cannons at Philippine vessels near Scarborough

China fires water cannons at Philippine vessels near Scarborough

5 hours ago
The incident marked the latest in a series of aggressive actions by China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).
Headlines
fbtw
SMC removes 6 million MT waste in river cleanup drive

SMC removes 6 million MT waste in river cleanup drive

18 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. has achieved a new milestone in its river cleanup advocacy, having removed a total of six million metric...
Headlines
fbtw
PISTON presses SC for TRO on PUV consolidation deadline

PISTON presses SC for TRO on PUV consolidation deadline

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
On the eve of the deadline for jeepney franchise consolidation and on the first day of a three-day nationwide transport strike,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos orders swift action on electric vehicle plan

Marcos orders swift action on electric vehicle plan

2 hours ago
The president also ordered government agencies to prioritize supporting EV adoption by commercial fleets to streamline battery...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyes 'aggressive' return to June-March calendar to escape heat

DepEd eyes 'aggressive' return to June-March calendar to escape heat

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Department of Education is eyeing to shorten next year's school calendar by two months as part of its most aggressive...
Headlines
fbtw
Unconsolidated jeepneys given '15-day leeway' after consolidation deadline

Unconsolidated jeepneys given '15-day leeway' after consolidation deadline

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
Unconsolidated jeepneys that continue to ply their routes after the April 30 deadline will be free from penalties until...
Headlines
fbtw
TESDA courses as alternative for unconsolidated PUV drivers? Jeepney drivers weigh in

TESDA courses as alternative for unconsolidated PUV drivers? Jeepney drivers weigh in

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Unconsolidated jeepney drivers and operators are now at risk of losing their source of income if the Supreme Court does not...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with