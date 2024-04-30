131 LGUs in state of calamity due to El Niño

Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Traffic and Parking Management Office (TPMO) carry bottled water while on duty in Alabang-Zapote Road on April 3, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Over a hundred local government units have declared a state of calamity over El Niño-induced droughts and extreme heat.

Among the LGUs that are under a state of calamity are Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao Del Norte and South Cotabato, said Task Force El Niño spokesperson and Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama on Tuesday.

Republic Act 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Reduction and Management Act defines a state of calamity as a "condition involving mass casualty and/or major damages to property, disruption of means of livelihoods, roads and normal way of life of people in the affected areas as a result of the occurrence of natural or human-induced hazard."

A locality that declares a state of calamity allows its officials access to 5% of their Quick Response Fund.

On Monday, at least 36 areas were tagged as areas with a "dangerous" heat index classification, with indices ranging from 42°C to 47°C.

Over the weekend, the heat index in Iba, Zambales reached 53°C under the “extreme danger” classification, the first time the said classification was recorded this year.

State weather agency PAGASA said this week that El Niño could be on its way out, with the transition period starting by the end of May until July.

Afterward, the country will be transition to La Niña.

But despite the "weakning" of El Niño, the state weather bureau warned that hotter temperatures are likely to be recorded in May based on previous data. — Cristina Chi