^

Headlines

China fires water cannons at Philippine vessels near Scarborough

Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 12:47pm
China fires water cannons at Philippine vessels near Scarborough
Screengrab from Philippine Coast Guard shows a Philippine vessel being water cannoned by the China Coast Guard on April 30, 2024.
Screengrab from Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — China Coast Guard (CCG) ships on Tuesday once again fired water cannons at Philippine vessels delivering supplies to Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

The incident marked the latest in a series of aggressive actions by China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the National Task Force of the WPS, said PCG vessel BRP Bagacay and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel BRP Bankaw “encountered dangerous maneuvers and obstruction” from four CCG ships and six Chinese maritime militia boats.

According to Tarriela, a CCG vessel utilized its water cannon at around 9:53 a.m.,, directly hitting the starboard astern of BRP Bankaw, when the BFAR vessel was about 12 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal. 

When BRP Bagacay was located around 1,000 yards east southeast of Bajo de Masinloc, two CCG vessels deployed their jet stream water cannons, simultaneously targeting the PCG vessel from both sides. This resulted in significant damage to the vessel’s railing and canopy. 

“This damage serves as evidence of the forceful water pressure used by the China Coast Guard in their harassment of the Philippine vessels,” Tarriela said. 

Barrier re-installed

He added that the CCG re-installed a 380-meter floating barrier at the entrance of Bajo de Masinloc, restricting access to the area. 

In September, the Philippines removed a floating barrier installed by China at the behest of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

“Despite the harassment and provocative actions of the Chinese Coast Guard, both the PCG and BFAR vessels stood their ground and continued their maritime patrol. They were not deterred and will persist in carrying out their legitimate operations to support Filipino fishermen and ensure their safety,” Tarriela said. 

Situated 240 kilometers west of Luzon, Bajo de Masinloc has long been a fishing ground utilized by generations of Filipino fishers.

The shoal lies nearly 900 km. from the nearest major Chinese landmass of Hainan. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Doctor-owned pharma hit for &lsquo;unethical practices&rsquo;

Doctor-owned pharma hit for ‘unethical practices’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
A group of doctors who own a pharmaceutical company has been giving rebates of up to P2 million, luxury cars, travel and other...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros to DFA: Cancel Quiboloy&rsquo;s passport

Hontiveros to DFA: Cancel Quiboloy’s passport

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
After the cancellation of gun licenses, Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel...
Headlines
fbtw
Price rollback: P0.45 for diesel, P0.25 for gas

Price rollback: P0.45 for diesel, P0.25 for gas

By Patrick Miguel | 14 hours ago
In separate advisories, oil companies implemented a rollback on pump prices of P0.25 per liter for gasoline, P0.45 for diesel...
Headlines
fbtw
Cha-cha not among Senate priority measures &ndash; Zubiri

Cha-cha not among Senate priority measures – Zubiri

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The controversial Resolution of Both Houses 6 that proposes to amend the 1987 Constitution was not included in the Senate’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy&rsquo;s arrest in the hands of PNP, NBI

Quiboloy’s arrest in the hands of PNP, NBI

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is now in the hands of the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: Power supply being monitored

Marcos: Power supply being monitored

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Efforts are underway to control electricity prices and to monitor the power supply in the face of high demand, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos visits Mindanao, says AFP now peace fighters

Marcos visits Mindanao, says AFP now peace fighters

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Despite improvements in the peace and order situation in Mindanao, soldiers should stick to their expertise as “warfighters”...
Headlines
fbtw
SMC removes 6 million MT waste in river cleanup drive

SMC removes 6 million MT waste in river cleanup drive

14 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. has achieved a new milestone in its river cleanup advocacy, having removed a total of six million metric...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Chinese vessels spotted off Palawan near Balikatan site

2 Chinese vessels spotted off Palawan near Balikatan site

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Two Chinese naval vessels were spotted off Palawan near an area where Philippine, US and French warships were holding joint...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with