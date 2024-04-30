China fires water cannons at Philippine vessels near Scarborough

Screengrab from Philippine Coast Guard shows a Philippine vessel being water cannoned by the China Coast Guard on April 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — China Coast Guard (CCG) ships on Tuesday once again fired water cannons at Philippine vessels delivering supplies to Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

The incident marked the latest in a series of aggressive actions by China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the National Task Force of the WPS, said PCG vessel BRP Bagacay and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel BRP Bankaw “encountered dangerous maneuvers and obstruction” from four CCG ships and six Chinese maritime militia boats.

According to Tarriela, a CCG vessel utilized its water cannon at around 9:53 a.m.,, directly hitting the starboard astern of BRP Bankaw, when the BFAR vessel was about 12 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal.

When BRP Bagacay was located around 1,000 yards east southeast of Bajo de Masinloc, two CCG vessels deployed their jet stream water cannons, simultaneously targeting the PCG vessel from both sides. This resulted in significant damage to the vessel’s railing and canopy.

“This damage serves as evidence of the forceful water pressure used by the China Coast Guard in their harassment of the Philippine vessels,” Tarriela said.

Barrier re-installed

He added that the CCG re-installed a 380-meter floating barrier at the entrance of Bajo de Masinloc, restricting access to the area.

In September, the Philippines removed a floating barrier installed by China at the behest of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Despite the harassment and provocative actions of the Chinese Coast Guard, both the PCG and BFAR vessels stood their ground and continued their maritime patrol. They were not deterred and will persist in carrying out their legitimate operations to support Filipino fishermen and ensure their safety,” Tarriela said.

Situated 240 kilometers west of Luzon, Bajo de Masinloc has long been a fishing ground utilized by generations of Filipino fishers.

The shoal lies nearly 900 km. from the nearest major Chinese landmass of Hainan. — Gaea Katreena Cabico