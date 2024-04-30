^

Marcos orders swift action on electric vehicle plan

Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 4:15pm
Marcos orders swift action on electric vehicle plan
A new Lexus electric car is displayed at the New York International Auto Show on March 27, 2024 in New York City.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Energy (DOE) and other agencies to accelerate the implementation of the electric vehicle (EV) development plan, with a particular focus on the public transportation sector, Malacañang said on Tuesday. 

Marcos’ order coincides with the government’s deadline for jeepney operators and drivers to consolidate themselves under the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP). Unconsolidated jeepneys after the April 30 deadline will be free from penalties until mid-May.

“President Marcos has instructed the concerned agencies to work together to study the integration of the EV industry so we can strengthen the local manufacturing of electric vehicles and supporting battery charging mechanisms in order to encourage the electrification of the public transport sector,” Palace briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez said. 

The president also ordered government agencies to prioritize supporting EV adoption by commercial fleets to streamline battery charging and maintenance processes. The government will also consolidate financing schemes to make acquiring EV units easier.

Only 0.001% of registered vehicles in the country are electric-powered, according to Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella. 

He added the government has raised the electric vehicle penetration target to 50% from 10% by 2040. 

Governments and automakers are promoting electric vehicles, known for significantly lower emissions compared to conventional vehicles, as a means to combat climate change. 

However, the batteries powering most EVs rely on raw materials such as nickel, copper and lithium, which have been linked to environmental and human rights concerns. — Gaea Katreena Cabico



DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

ELECTRIC VEHICLE

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
