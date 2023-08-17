^

Headlines

What happens to House staff of expelled congressman Arnie Teves?

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 6:12pm
What happens to House staff of expelled congressman Arnie Teves?
Members of the Congress are seen inside the Plenary Hall for the opening of the 19th Congress at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Staff members working for recently expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. will also lose their jobs at the House of Representatives unless they are rehired by his replacement, the House secretary-general of the lower chamber said.

“His physical office is still present. However, the policy dictates that all of a congressman's staff are coterminous. This means that at the end of the congressman's term, they will need to vacate the room or depart from the office,” House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said in a press conference on Thursday.

Positions that are coterminous mean that their employment ends simultaneously with the end of the congressman's term.

After the House expelled Teves on Wednesday, his House staff are also out of office “unless they are rehired by the caretaker,” according to Velasco.

“We're still awaiting the House leadership decision on who will be the caretaker for the district of Mr. Arnolfo Teves,” the House Secretary said.

Velasco said that in the past, the representatives of the neighboring districts will serve as legislative caretaker of a vacated district. Lawmakers representing the first and second districts of Negros Oriental are Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong and Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria, respectively.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez previously took over as temporary caretaker of the third district of Negros Oriental when Teves was first suspended.

Philstar.com has reached out to Velasco and Teves’ staff for more details. We will be updating this story with their response.

Velasco added that the House has informed the Commission on Elections about Teves’ expulsion and will be waiting for their response on whether a special election will be held to fill his position as district representative of Negros Oriental.

Teves’ office has also been sent a letter informing him of his expulsion, which the House plenary voted on during Wednesday’s plenary session.  

Teves' expulsion is considered the first ever in the history of the lower chamber, Velasco said. 

In particular, the House ethics panel said it arrived at its decision after it took “painstaking time and effort to inquire with several concerned national government agencies” that could detail recent developments with regard to Teves’ actions.

The House ethics panel recommended Teves’ expulsion for the following reasons:

  • Teves’ ongoing and persistent pursuit of his application for political asylum in the country of Timor-Leste; 
  • Teves’ continuous absence without leave in the House of Representatives in violation of the House Rules;
  • Teves’ designation as a terrorist by the Anti-terrorism Council-among other criminal charges which reflects discredit on the House of Representatives;
  • Teves’ indecent behavior portrayed in social media which reflects discredit on the House of Representatives and diminishes the stature of the position.

The House had previously served two consecutive 60-day suspensions on the embattled lawmaker after his refusal to return despite the expiry of his travel clearance in March. Teves cited fears for his and his family’s safety as reasons for staying out of the country, going so far as to seek political asylum in Timor-Leste.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla previously asserted that Teves is the primary mastermind behind the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, describing him as an "executive producer" of the plan. Teves has consistently denied this allegation. 

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House expels Teves&nbsp;over failure to return to country, terrorist tag

House expels Teves over failure to return to country, terrorist tag

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The House has given Teves the harshest disciplinary action possible after suspending him twice for his failure to face his...
Headlines
fbtw
Navotas police chief hid involvement of 11 officers in Jemboy case &ndash; PNP IAS

Navotas police chief hid involvement of 11 officers in Jemboy case – PNP IAS

1 day ago
The chief of the Navotas City police has been sacked from his post after the Internal Affairs Services of the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Former top diplomat Locsin named special envoy to China

Former top diplomat Locsin named special envoy to China

1 day ago
His appointment comes amid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired water...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos orders DTI, DA to monitor rice prices

President Marcos orders DTI, DA to monitor rice prices

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to crack down on rice hoarding and price manipulation and ordered the close monitoring of rice...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House expels Teves

House expels Teves

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
In an unprecedented move, the House of Representatives yesterday expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Government work, classes in Metro Manila, Bulacan suspended August 25, 2023

Government work, classes in Metro Manila, Bulacan suspended August 25, 2023

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has suspended government work and public school classes in Metro Manila and Bulacan on Aug. 25 to support...
Headlines
fbtw
Office of the President travel expenses up by 995 percent

Office of the President travel expenses up by 995 percent

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday justified President Marcos’ travels, saying they allowed him to check on government projects...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman dismisses ex-MIAA chief

Ombudsman dismisses ex-MIAA chief

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Manila International Airport Authority officials have been found guilty of grave misconduct, abuse of authority or oppression...
Headlines
fbtw
Use of force, threat in WPS sabotage shared stewardship &ndash; DFA

Use of force, threat in WPS sabotage shared stewardship – DFA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The use of force and threats or acts of intimidation in the South China Sea subvert the regime of collaboration and shared...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with