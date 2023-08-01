Signal No. 1 due to 'Falcon' may be raised in Batanes — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Wind Signal No. 1 may be raised in Batanes due to Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun), which may develop into a super typhoon, PAGASA said Tuesday.

In a bulletin issued past 5 a.m., the state weather bureau said the possibility of placing Batanes under Wind Signal No. 1 due to Falcon’s “very expansive wind field.”

Falcon was last spotted 925 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, maintaining its peak winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph.

“Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity at this time and likely to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours, although intensification into a super typhoon is not ruled out,” PAGASA said.

What to expect

Falcon continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring rain to the western position of Luzon in the next three days.

The state weather bureau warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and in areas that received heavy rainfall recently.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions to the following areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Abra

Benguet

Zambales

Bataan

central and southern portions of Aurora

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

most of Ilocos Region

CALABARZON

MIMAROPA

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

Falcon was heading to the sea southeast of Japan’s Okinawa Islands at 20 kph. It may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday afternoon or evening.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, two to three cyclones may enter

Forecast positions