^

Headlines

Rights groups, minority lawmakers say denied bail for De Lima 'prolongs injustice'

Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 6:38pm
Rights groups, minority lawmakers say denied bail for De Lima 'prolongs injustice'
Detained former senator Leila De Lima attends the hearing on the remaining charges against her at the Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa City on Friday, November 4, 2022.
The STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Rights groups and minority lawmakers have said the rejection of former Senator Leila de Lima's petition for bail “prolongs the injustice” committed against her amid years of detention.

Decrying the failed bid for temporary freedom for the staunch Duterte critic, minority lawmakers scored Wednesday the denied petition for bail in the face of what they said is a lack of evidence against her and de Lima’s health conditions.

“The denial of bail for former senator Leila de Lima prolongs the injustice committed against her since more than six years ago,” Human Rights Watch Philippines said in a statement.

This development also “flies in the face” of her previous court acquittal in two cases, the human rights group added.

RELATED: Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in 2nd drug caseDe Lima acquitted in 1 of 3 drug cases

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Partylist) said the denied petition for bail despite de Lima’s “poor health condition and the lack of evidence against her” is proof that “justice in this country is influenced by powerful interests."

“This is not the first time that we have witnessed the political persecution of individuals who are critical of the government. This is a blatant disregard for human rights and the rule of law,” Castro added.

Similarly, Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Partylist) pointed to the political nature of the cases against de Lima—two out of three of which have already been junked.

“De Lima has been a vocal critic of President Duterte's drug war. The government cannot deny that these charges are politically motivated and that her investigations into the extrajudicial killings are the reason why she was charged with trumped-up cases,” Brosas added.

“We strongly condemn the continued persecution of critics and opposition leaders who dare to stand up against the government's anti-poor policies,” Brosas said.

RELATED: Court junks de Lima's petition for bail in last drug case 

Neri Colmenares, a human rights lawyer and counsel to kin of victims of extrajudicial killings, lamented that de Lima remains imprisoned from “baseless trumped up cases” while those who carried out killings in the drug war “are scot-free.”  

“We are sure the (International Criminal Court) will note this development on the issue of whether the Philippine justice system is able and willing to dispense justice without fear or favor,” said Colmenares.

With the denial of de Lima's application for bail by the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 266, de Lima will remain in detention during the trial of her last drug case.

State prosecutors filed charges against de Lima for involvement in drug trading, but they later revised it to accuse the senator of participating in a plot to engage in drug trading within Bilibid. — Cristina Chi with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 11 hours ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyeing school break &lsquo;learning camp&rsquo;

DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the...
Headlines
fbtw
Former Sultan Kudarat governor is new TESDA chief

Former Sultan Kudarat governor is new TESDA chief

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Mangudadatu replaces former TESDA Director General Danilo Cruz, who Marcos appointed to the position July 2022.
Headlines
fbtw
Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
Applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications,...
Headlines
fbtw
Pension, military modernization are new Defense chief Teodoro's priorities

Pension, military modernization are new Defense chief Teodoro's priorities

By Kaycee Valmonte | 8 hours ago
As Gilberto Teodoro returns to the helm of the Department of National Defense, the new chief will first be focusing on ironing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
The government on Wednesday recognized the challenges that come with choosing to work overseas to provide for their families....
Headlines
fbtw
UP econ profs: 'Defective' Maharlika bill has unclear purpose, risky structure

UP econ profs: 'Defective' Maharlika bill has unclear purpose, risky structure

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
In a strongly-worded paper that outright calls the Maharlika Investment Fund “defective” and violative of economic...
Headlines
fbtw
Bilibid is open to visitors, BuCor clarifies

Bilibid is open to visitors, BuCor clarifies

5 hours ago
Visitation at the New Bilibid Prison’s Maximum Security Compound has not been suspended, the Bureau of Corrections clarified...
Headlines
fbtw
'Chedeng' intensifies further, may enhance 'habagat'

'Chedeng' intensifies further, may enhance 'habagat'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
State weather forecasters said that Chedeng is unlikely to directly bring heavy rain in the next three to five days because...
Headlines
fbtw
No Chinese vessels seen at joint Coast Guard drills

No Chinese vessels seen at joint Coast Guard drills

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
No Chinese vessels were spotted during the Kaagapay maritime exercises of the Philippine Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with