Rights groups, minority lawmakers say denied bail for De Lima 'prolongs injustice'

Detained former senator Leila De Lima attends the hearing on the remaining charges against her at the Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa City on Friday, November 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Rights groups and minority lawmakers have said the rejection of former Senator Leila de Lima's petition for bail “prolongs the injustice” committed against her amid years of detention.

Decrying the failed bid for temporary freedom for the staunch Duterte critic, minority lawmakers scored Wednesday the denied petition for bail in the face of what they said is a lack of evidence against her and de Lima’s health conditions.

“The denial of bail for former senator Leila de Lima prolongs the injustice committed against her since more than six years ago,” Human Rights Watch Philippines said in a statement.

This development also “flies in the face” of her previous court acquittal in two cases, the human rights group added.

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Partylist) said the denied petition for bail despite de Lima’s “poor health condition and the lack of evidence against her” is proof that “justice in this country is influenced by powerful interests."

“This is not the first time that we have witnessed the political persecution of individuals who are critical of the government. This is a blatant disregard for human rights and the rule of law,” Castro added.

Similarly, Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Partylist) pointed to the political nature of the cases against de Lima—two out of three of which have already been junked.

“De Lima has been a vocal critic of President Duterte's drug war. The government cannot deny that these charges are politically motivated and that her investigations into the extrajudicial killings are the reason why she was charged with trumped-up cases,” Brosas added.

“We strongly condemn the continued persecution of critics and opposition leaders who dare to stand up against the government's anti-poor policies,” Brosas said.

Neri Colmenares, a human rights lawyer and counsel to kin of victims of extrajudicial killings, lamented that de Lima remains imprisoned from “baseless trumped up cases” while those who carried out killings in the drug war “are scot-free.”

“We are sure the (International Criminal Court) will note this development on the issue of whether the Philippine justice system is able and willing to dispense justice without fear or favor,” said Colmenares.

With the denial of de Lima's application for bail by the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 266, de Lima will remain in detention during the trial of her last drug case.

State prosecutors filed charges against de Lima for involvement in drug trading, but they later revised it to accuse the senator of participating in a plot to engage in drug trading within Bilibid. — Cristina Chi with reports from Kristine Joy Patag