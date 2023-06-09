^

Albay declares state of calamity due to threat of Mayon eruption

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The province of Albay was placed under a state of calamity Friday due to the threat of a “hazardous” eruption of Mayon Volcano.

The province’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan declared a state of calamity a day after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alarm.

The declaration of a state of calamity allows the provincial government to use quick response funds and control prices of basic goods.

Families living within the volcano’s six-kilometer-radius danger zone were moved to safer areas after Phivolcs placed Mayon under Alert Level 3, warning an eruption could be days or weeks away.

In an interview with CNN Philippines Friday, Albay Gov. Grex Lagman said the provincial government is prepared to assist affected residents

“There is no state of panic in the province. All the other functions of the government are normally being undertaken,” he said.

In its latest report, Phivolcs said it recorded 199 rockfall events and six fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), on Mayon's slopes

In 2018, Mayon, one of the country’s most volatile volcanoes, displaced tens of thousands of people after spewing ash, rocks and lava.

Phivolcs is also monitoring Taal Volcano in Batangas and Kanlaon Volcano on Negros island, which are exhibiting continued unrest.
 

