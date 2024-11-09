^

Palace issues EO on POGO ban

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Palace issues EO on POGO ban
A raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga on June 24, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has issued an executive order formalizing his verbal directive in July for the “immediate” ban on Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs) in the country.

“The State has the paramount duty to safeguard national security, maintain public order, uphold the rule of law, protect the safety of its citizens and ensure the integrity of the social fabric of the nation,” Marcos said in issuing Executive Order No. 74.

Marcos ordered a ban on POGOs during his third State of the Nation Address in July, citing their link to illegal activities.

POGOs and internet gaming licensees (IGLs) are covered by the ongoing intensified crackdown on illegal gambling activities, according to the EO, signed for the President by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Nov. 5.

It said applications for new licenses, permits or authorizations of POGO/IGL and other offshore gaming applicants, as well as applications for other licenses, permits or authorizations for POGO, IGL and other offshore gaming-related/auxiliary/ancillary services, shall no longer be allowed.

All existing licenses, permits or authorizations issued to POGO/IGL and other offshore gaming operators shall no longer be renewed or extended, the order said. Those with existing licenses have until Dec. 31 to wind up operations.

The EO mandates the creation of technical working groups (TWGs) on employment recovery and reintegration.

The TWG on employment and integration, with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) as chair and the Department of Labor and Employment as vice chair, shall address the impact of the ban on the affected sectors.

Members include the Departments of Finance, Trade and Industry, Budget and Management, Social Welfare and Development, Information and Communications Technology and the National Economic and Development Authority.

The TWG on Anti-Illegal Offshore Gaming Operations will be composed of Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Department of Justice, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Immigration, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Anti-Money Laundering Council, Securities and Exchange Commission and the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority.

The PAOCC, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement agencies, such as the PNP and NBI, are directed to intensify their efforts against illegal POGOs/IGLs and other offshore gaming operations and services.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development is also directed to assist the TWG on Anti-Illegal Offshore Gaming Operations in securing the cooperation of homeowners’ associations to ensure the non-proliferation of POGO/IGL and other offshore gaming operations and services in subdivisions, condominiums and other real estate developments.

It also directed the Department of Tourism to monitor tourism establishments and facilities to ensure that they are not utilized for POGO/IGL and other offshore gaming operations or services.

PAGCOR and the Bureau of Internal Revenue are also directed to expedite the collection of applicable fees and taxes related to offshore gaming industry, in accordance with relevant laws.

