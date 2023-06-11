Agencies prepare aid as 12,000 displaced by Mayon’s ‘intensified unrest’

Residents board a government vehicle as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano, in Daraga on June 9, 2023. Philippine scientists said that a "hazardous eruption" of a volcano in the archipelago could be days or weeks away, and urged the evacuation of nearby residents from their homes.

MANILA, Philippines – Government agencies are preparing assistance for individuals and families affected by Mayon Volcano’s possible eruption as it continues to be under “intensified unrest.”

There are 12,804 displaced individuals or 3,538 families from the Bicol region who have found shelter in 22 government evacuation centers as of Sunday morning, according to the latest report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, in a separate advisory issued at 5 a.m. on Sunday, logged one volcanic earthquake and 177 rockfall events that happened in the volcano in the last 24 hours.

The institute placed Mayon under Alert Level 3 on Thursday after raising Alert Level 2 on Monday.

Albay province was placed in a state of calamity by Friday due to the continued threat of the volcano’s eruption. That gives the local government access to emergency funds and also puts a price freeze on basic goods.

The NDRRMC noted that a fair crater glow and incandescent rockfall was seen from new fluidal lava at the summit of the volcano on Saturday evening. Alert Level 3 remains as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, signaling that a high level of unrest remains at the volcano and said “hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days.”

Meanwhile, the government has so far distributed P6.934 million worth of assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development via family food packs, modular tents, hygiene kits, and sleeping kits.

Code Blue Alert raised in health facilities

The Department of Health has since escalated a Cold Blue Alert in Albay, which means all health facilities in the province will be on 24-hour duty. With the increased workload, the department said it is providing mental wellness programs to healthcare staff serving in the province.

The DOH deployed additional personnel from its central office to help out the local staff.

The regional office in Bicol was also instructed to prepare for emergency logistics and was issued with more supplies such as face masks, potable water, medicine, and prepositioned hygiene kits in place across all municipalities.

“We have also coordinated with the Bicol Medical Center for a fast lane for a volcano-related emergency, especially for cases such as inhaled gasses or burns,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a press conference on Sunday, adding that they are monitoring all cases of possible illnesses in case of a volcanic eruption.

Herbosa said all of the cases they have handled so far were done on an outpatient basis, meaning no individual has been confined over volcano-related illnesses.

The volcano has been emitting 1,205 tons of sulfur dioxide per day as of June 10, Phivolcs reported. Exposure to sulfur dioxide can make breathing difficult for individuals, especially for children and those with asthma.

