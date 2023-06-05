^

Headlines

Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 5:21pm
Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy
This photo shows a portion of the Los Angeles Airport in the United States before going through immigration.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — Before you can hop off a plane at LAX with your dream and your cardigan, the United States requires travelers with Philippine passports to first secure a visa at the embassy in Manila. 

The US visa application involves filling out an online form and an in-person interview with a consular officer at the embassy. Washington said its Manila embassy’s consular office is one of its largest foreign service posts in the world, processing about 12,000 to 15,000 non-immigrant visa applications daily.

For many—from those who wish to tour the land of the free and home of the brave to those wishing to migrate to the US permanently—the scariest part of the application is the interview.

While United States Embassy Vice Consul Mark McGovern said there is no “checklist” to ensure that an individual is granted a visa, applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications, and making sure that they are up-to-date with official information from the embassy.

For tourists, at least, the US is looking for signs that the traveler will come back to the Philippines after their tour.

"When it comes to establishing ties, we’re looking for strong social-economic, maybe family or job ties to the Philippines that would compel them to return to the [Philippines] at the end of their visit to the US,” McGovern said.

Tell the truth, beware of scammers

McGovern reminds travelers that the embassy’s consular officers receive training and can tell “very quickly” whenever visa applicants are not telling the truth regarding their travel plans.

“Keep in mind that our visa officers—they interview hundreds of people on a daily basis—they get to know everything, very quickly about how people react and be able to read things and understand all the different circumstances in which people from the Philippines want to travel to the US,” McGovern told the media in a briefing last week.

The embassy is also aware that there are a lot of “agencies” that market themselves as a vehicle to help applicants secure a US visa. Some of these services tell applicants to provide certain things—from monetary requirements or "show money" to other official documents they should present before a consular officer during their application.

McGovern emphasized that applications are assessed based on an individual's personal circumstances: For example, the length of their planned travel in the US, their jobs and educational background, a person’s travel history, and if they have relatives in the US, among others.

“Don’t believe that there is a checklist because none of that stuff exists, there is no magic checklist,” he said, advising the public to instead refer to official information provided on the embassy’s website.

Debunking myths

  • It is not true that for every new military agreement between Manila and Washington, the US increases the number of visa approvals for Filipinos. McGovern said there is “no connection” at all. 
  • Women do not have higher chances of getting rejected for a US visa and the “statistics are the same” for both sexes and for all genders.
  • You do not need to have a certain amount in your bank account to get your visa approved. McGovern says this “makes no difference."

    "We know as well that people know that somebody could put the money there one day and take it out the next,” he said. The embassy has also encountered instances where applicants would present fake bank statements.

    Consular officers can tell if an applicant is a frequent traveler just based on their passports.

    “You can usually tell. People like that… if they have enough money, they’re going to have enough stamps in their passport from their travels,” McGovern said.
  • Some documents—like bank statements or land titles — are not really needed at the interview.

    “If there’s something that is necessary for the application and they don’t have it that day, we’ll hold on to their application until they provide it—that’s like a temporary type of refusal,” McGovern said.
  • Social media profiles provided in the visa application form do not really affect the chances of securing a visa.

    McGovern puts emphasis on the US recognizing the importance of free speech.

    “We’re not out there to do these types of investigations—digging deep into somebody’s social media for everybody’s visa application. If we did, we could probably interview maybe two people per day… there’s certain things that matter on a visa application, there are certain things that don’t,” he said.
  • You don’t need a recommendation letter from anyone. McGovern said: “Third-party endorsements—like a letter from the mayor, the governor, or a teacher—we don’t even look at it.”

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 are facing long lines at the immigration area, particularly during...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon&rsquo;s alert status raised to level 2

Mayon’s alert status raised to level 2

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
State volcanologists raised Monday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 2, saying it has been exhibiting “increasing...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace announces new officials of 6 agencies

Palace announces new officials of 6 agencies

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed new officials of six agencies and a state-run firm, including the acting chief of the Bases...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent jabs now available

Bivalent jabs now available

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
With the bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 finally available in the country, the Department of Health advised the eligible...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Green advocates, scientists urge Marcos to protect Masungi's reforestation efforts

Green advocates, scientists urge Marcos to protect Masungi's reforestation efforts

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In an open letter released on World Environment Day, 70 individuals urged Marcos to support the 2,700-hectare reforestation...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR backs Senate bill doubling teachers&rsquo; allowance&nbsp;&nbsp;

CHR backs Senate bill doubling teachers’ allowance  

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
A recently approved Senate bill pushing a 100% raise in public school teachers’ teaching supplies allowance starting...
Headlines
fbtw
Gunman in Oriental Mindoro broadcaster killing already identified &mdash; media security task force

Gunman in Oriental Mindoro broadcaster killing already identified — media security task force

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The government's media security task force said authorities have identified the gunman behind the killing of an Oriental...
Headlines
fbtw
UP system presses government to protect rights of missing activist alumni

UP system presses government to protect rights of missing activist alumni

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The University of the Philippines System has joined public clamor to safeguard the rights and well-being of three UP alumni...
Headlines
fbtw
Israeli foreign minister on two-day Philippine visit to expand business ties

Israeli foreign minister on two-day Philippine visit to expand business ties

8 hours ago
Cohen, along with an Israeli business delegation, arrived late Sunday evening. While in the Philippines, he will pay courtesy...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with