Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

This photo shows a portion of the Los Angeles Airport in the United States before going through immigration.

MANILA, Philippines — Before you can hop off a plane at LAX with your dream and your cardigan, the United States requires travelers with Philippine passports to first secure a visa at the embassy in Manila.

The US visa application involves filling out an online form and an in-person interview with a consular officer at the embassy. Washington said its Manila embassy’s consular office is one of its largest foreign service posts in the world, processing about 12,000 to 15,000 non-immigrant visa applications daily.

For many—from those who wish to tour the land of the free and home of the brave to those wishing to migrate to the US permanently—the scariest part of the application is the interview.

While United States Embassy Vice Consul Mark McGovern said there is no “checklist” to ensure that an individual is granted a visa, applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications, and making sure that they are up-to-date with official information from the embassy.

For tourists, at least, the US is looking for signs that the traveler will come back to the Philippines after their tour.

"When it comes to establishing ties, we’re looking for strong social-economic, maybe family or job ties to the Philippines that would compel them to return to the [Philippines] at the end of their visit to the US,” McGovern said.

Tell the truth, beware of scammers

McGovern reminds travelers that the embassy’s consular officers receive training and can tell “very quickly” whenever visa applicants are not telling the truth regarding their travel plans.

“Keep in mind that our visa officers—they interview hundreds of people on a daily basis—they get to know everything, very quickly about how people react and be able to read things and understand all the different circumstances in which people from the Philippines want to travel to the US,” McGovern told the media in a briefing last week.

The embassy is also aware that there are a lot of “agencies” that market themselves as a vehicle to help applicants secure a US visa. Some of these services tell applicants to provide certain things—from monetary requirements or "show money" to other official documents they should present before a consular officer during their application.

McGovern emphasized that applications are assessed based on an individual's personal circumstances: For example, the length of their planned travel in the US, their jobs and educational background, a person’s travel history, and if they have relatives in the US, among others.

“Don’t believe that there is a checklist because none of that stuff exists, there is no magic checklist,” he said, advising the public to instead refer to official information provided on the embassy’s website.

Debunking myths