After months of caretakers, Marcos names health and defense chiefs

This photo posted on June 5 shows President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. with new Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and DND Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:03 p.m.) — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed lawyer and mining firm executive Gilberto Teodoro as defense secretary and Dr. Teodoro Herbosa as secretary of the Department of Health, the Presidential Communications Office said Monday.

In a statement, the Palace said the announcement was made after Marcos met with Teodoro and Defense Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez.

Marcos also had a separate meeting with Herbosa and Health officer-in-charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire in Malacañang.

Gibo Teodoro back at Defense

This appointment marks Teodoro's return to the defense department, where he was chief during the Arroyo administration.

As defense secretary, Teodoro also sat as chair of the National Disaster Coordinating Council, the Palace said.

Teodoro, who ran for president in 2010, was also a congressman for Tarlac for three terms.

Teodoro, a Bar topnotcher, ran for senator under the UniTeam ticket of Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Former pandemic adviser is DOH chief

Herbosa meanwhile has served as special adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

He was DOH undersecretary from 2010 to 2015 where, the Palace said, he contributed to various initiatives such as the Hospital Accreditation Commission, modernization of the Philippine Orthopedics Center, and promotion of Public-Private Partnerships in Health.

“He also held the positions of...undersecretary and concurrent regional director at the DOH-National Capital Regional Office,” the Palace added.

From October 2017 to April 2021, Herbosa was executive vice president of the University of the Philippines System.

“Prior to his appointment, Herbosa held a prominent position as a professor at the College of Medicine in the University of the Philippines Manila,” it added.

He resigned from his post at the UP System following backlash received over remarks on an elderly man who died while lining up at the community pantry set up by actress Angel Locsin, during the height of the pandemic.

In his tweet, Herbosa remarked seemingly in jest that the cause of the man’s demise was “death by community pantry” – which immediately drew flak from the online UP community and other netizens.

He later apologized for his remarks.

Herbosa said his resignation was due to “personal reasons.”

The Health department was left with just an OIC for a year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOH, in a statement, welcomed Herbosa back to the department as it committed "to provide all-out support during this transition." — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Rainier Allan Ronda