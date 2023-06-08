^

Digitization of healthcare, improved access to meds among Herbosa's priorities

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 3:49pm
Digitization of healthcare, improved access to meds among Herbosa's priorities
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. shakes the hand of newly appointed Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-appointed Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Thursday he will prioritize the digitization of the country’s healthcare system and improving access to essential medicine during his leadership.

Herbosa said that digitizing the healthcare system can make services accessible even in the country’s remote communities—places that lack access to the internet and stable mobile connection.

“During COVID, we were seeking consultations with our doctors through our phone. If I can do the same for the poor people, they don’t have to walk two hours to go to a barangay health station if a phone or a kiosk can be available to them and they can meet a doctor to actually address their complaints,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

Herbosa also wants to digitize the financial processes of the health department such as the disbursement of funds, and the procurement of supplies, equipment and services.

He has tapped Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag to be the DOH's chief information officer, citing his experience in leading the agency’s Knowledge Management and Information Technology Service.

Access to meds

Improving people’s access to essential medicines to help save lives and improve health is also one of Herbosa’s priorities as the head of the DOH.

“If you want health for all, the drugs must be available… Yes, I can do digitalization but if you don’t have drugs, that’s still nothing. The patient doesn’t get better,” he said.

Herbosa also said he wants to improve health literacy by working with the Department of Education.

“All aspects of healthcare—whether vaccination, correct eating, exercise—I need them to [be taught in primary schools so people will have a stake in their health,” he said.

Vergeire’s new role

Herbosa’s appointment came nearly a year after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr assumed office. Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire led the department when it remained headless until Herbosa was appointed.

According to Herbosa, Vergeire will serve as the 'chief of health undersecretaries in charge of operations'.

“She will be helping me deliver the role. Her experience and her previous job of taking care of DOH will continue in that segment of operations. She requested for that, and I gladly gave it because I think she deserves that,” he said.

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

TED HERBOSA
