^

Headlines

DFA: Kuwait can ‘do more’ to protect Filipino migrant workers

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 3:04pm
DFA: Kuwait can âdo moreâ to protect Filipino migrant workers
A Filipina worker returning home from Kuwait fills out forms upon her arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila on Feb. 18, 2018.
Noel Celis / AFP, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines said Kuwait can help protect workers deployed in the Gulf state more—for example, giving them access to the internet or allowing them to keep their own passports—so they don’t have to keep running away from employers. 

“What we think though is that perhaps they could do more to prevent these cases of… runaway Filipinos because one thing that’s essential is to recognize the rights of the Filipinos,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told the ABS-CBN News Channel’s “Headstart” on Tuesday. 

The kafala system, which is in place in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, requires migrant workers to be sponsored by a citizen or company in the host country. Migrant workers’ groups have pointed out that this is the root of abuse issues. 

Sponsors have nearly total control over workers’ employment and immigration status, leaving them prone to exploitation.

The Kuwaiti government suspended issuing visas to Filipinos last month over Manila’s alleged violations of their bilateral agreement. The shelters for runaway or distressed overseas Filipino workers the Philippine embassy runs there were among the issues raised by local authorities. 

The Philippine embassy in Kuwait estimates that at least one in every 400 Filipino household workers has tried to escape from their abusive employers. There are nearly 200,000 Filipino domestic workers in Kuwait. 

“We don't want to see shelters but for us not to put up more, we have to have [fewer] runaways,” De Vega said. 

Talks may continue

Manila has been firm that it was not violating any terms of its bilateral agreement with the Gulf state as the country was simply implementing policies required under the constitution.

“I’d rather not say that we’re violating anything when we’re just protecting our workers, but if the Kuwaitis find it excessive, then let’s sit down and let’s see what we can do,” de Vega said. 

READ: DFA: Law requires shelters in Kuwait and other countries with many OFWs

The Philippines temporarily suspended the deployment of first-time household workers to Kuwait in February after the murder of yet another Filipino domestic worker, Jullebee Ranara, made headlines in January. 

News of the visa suspension broke in May and senior officials from the DFA and the Department of Migrant Workers recently flew to the Gulf state to clarify details. De Vega said talks may continue next month. 

For now though, the DFA is assisting in the repatriation of over 660 Filipinos who have been waiting to travel back home after waiting for their exit permits from the Kuwaiti government, which then helped decongest Philippine shelters there. 

“It showed that Kuwait is capable of and willing to issue exit permits, if necessary, so they were able to go home finally after several months and we have decongested the shelters,” de Vega said. 

“There's only a hundred, slightly over a hundred remaining so we hope that within a week we’re going to exit permits and we get to bring them home too.”

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos middle name unmentionable for VP Sara

Marcos middle name unmentionable for VP Sara

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Has “Romualdez” become an unmentionable name for Vice President Sara Duterte?
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags AMLC for &lsquo;excessive&rsquo; seminar expenses

COA flags AMLC for ‘excessive’ seminar expenses

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Anti-Money Laundering Council over the “excessive” meal and accommodation...
Headlines
fbtw
New DND, DOH chiefs named

New DND, DOH chiefs named

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Teodoro Herbosa as secretaries of the Department of National Defense...
Headlines
fbtw
BFP: Car battery explosion caused Post Office fire

BFP: Car battery explosion caused Post Office fire

4 hours ago
A car battery stored along with office supplies, thinners, paints and cans in the basement of the Manila Central Post Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271889
            [Title] => CAAP bars flight 10,000 feet from Taal, Mayon and Kanlaon surfaces
            [Summary] => The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has barred pilots from flying 10,000 feet from the surfaces of Mayon, Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes due to continued unrest observed in these areas that could be hazardous to aircraft.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 14:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/volcanos_2023-06-06_14-18-23_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271883
            [Title] => LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng
            [Summary] => The tropical depression called Chedeng was the country’s third cyclone this year.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 12:37:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/chedeng_2023-06-06_12-30-09_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271884
            [Title] => US, ASEAN defense leaders commit to expanded training programs
            [Summary] => Defense chiefs of the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have committed to working together for more training opportunities – from fellowships for emerging leaders to expanded coast guard regional maritime law enforcement programs. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 12:29:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/00033gv2jz_2023-06-06_12-33-36583_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271871
            [Title] => DND, Galvez express support for new Defense chief Teodoro
            [Summary] => Galvez thanked President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for giving him the opportunity to lead the department and extended gratitude to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the civilian bureaus for their support while he was defense officer-in-charge. 

            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 10:10:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807382
            [AuthorName] => Kaycee Valmonte
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/05/teodoro-galvez-marcos_2023-06-05_18-59-08281_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271863
            [Title] => LPA east of Visayas may become cyclone 'Chedeng'
            [Summary] => There is a high chance that the LPA last spotted 970 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas will become a tropical depression in the next 24 to 48 hours, PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 08:53:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/potential-chedeng_2023-06-06_08-48-13_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
CAAP bars flight 10,000 feet from Taal, Mayon and Kanlaon surfaces

CAAP bars flight 10,000 feet from Taal, Mayon and Kanlaon surfaces

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has barred pilots from flying 10,000 feet from the surfaces of Mayon, Taal...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

LPA over Philippine Sea now Tropical Depression Chedeng

3 hours ago
The tropical depression called Chedeng was the country’s third cyclone this year.
Headlines
fbtw
US, ASEAN defense leaders commit to expanded training programs

US, ASEAN defense leaders commit to expanded training programs

3 hours ago
Defense chiefs of the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have committed to working together for...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, Galvez express support for new Defense chief Teodoro

DND, Galvez express support for new Defense chief Teodoro

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
Galvez thanked President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for giving him the opportunity to lead the department...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA east of Visayas may become cyclone 'Chedeng'

LPA east of Visayas may become cyclone 'Chedeng'

7 hours ago
There is a high chance that the LPA last spotted 970 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas will become a tropical depression...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with