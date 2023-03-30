Coast Guard spots, challenges foreign ships while on patrol in Kalayaan

PCG vessel BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) was in the KIG mid-March from March 16 to 21 when it spotted at least 20 ships from China and Vietnam around Sabina Shoal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard on Thursday reported encounters with foreign-flagged vessels when it went on maritime patrol in the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea.

The Coast Guard's BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) was in the waters of the island group from March 16 to 21 when it spotted at least 20 ships with Chinese and Vietnamese flag around Sabina Shoal. Some of the ships were owned by the China Coast Guard and there was also a People’s Liberation Army-Navy Type 056A Jiangdao II Class Missile Corvette.

"The PCG is working in conjunction with the Western Command of the Amred Forces of the Philippines and the Area Task Force — West to monitor and respond to the presence of foreign vessels in the West Philippine Sea," the agency said in a statement.

In a bid to disperse the foreign vessels, the PCG sent out personnel through rigid-hull inflatable boats in and around the shoal while it was on patrol.

The PCG said the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea already received its post-operation report.

The Philippines and China wrapped up the 7th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea last week, where the two countries discussed opportunities for maritime cooperation despite ongoing issues in the West Philippine Sea.

China continues to encroach Philippine waters, despite a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling invalidating Beijing’s sweeping nine-dash claims.

Encounters and challenges

While on patrol, BRP Malapascua encountered and issued multiple radio challenges against two CCG vessels with bow numbers 5304 and 5305 near the Sabina Shoal. The CCG vessels did not respond.



BRP Malapascua exchanged radio challenges with the PLAN vessel with bow number 649 while it was within Pag-asa Island’s 12 nautical-mile territorial waters.



While within the Ayungin Shoal, the PCG noted that CCG vessel 5201 went 1.2 nautical miles close to the grounded Philippine Navy vessel BRP Sierra Madre.



BRP Malapascua issued radio challenges against CCG vessel 5201, which then shadowed the PCG vessel by around 1,600 yards while it was on its way back to Baliluyan Port in Palawan.

In February, the BRP Malapascua also encountered a CCG vessel while it was on a resupply mission.

According to the Coast Guard , a CCG vessel directed a military-grade laser against its patrol ship, inflicting temporary blindness among the Filipino crew members on board.

China disputed the account. — Kaycee Valmonte