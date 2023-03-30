^

Headlines

Coast Guard spots, challenges foreign ships while on patrol in Kalayaan

Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 1:42pm
Coast Guard spots, challenges foreign ships while on patrol in Kalayaan
PCG vessel BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) was in the KIG mid-March from March 16 to 21 when it spotted at least 20 ships from China and Vietnam around Sabina Shoal.
Facebook / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard on Thursday reported encounters with foreign-flagged vessels when it went on maritime patrol in the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea. 

The Coast Guard's BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) was in the waters of the island group from March 16 to 21 when it spotted at least 20 ships with Chinese and Vietnamese flag around Sabina Shoal. Some of the ships were owned by the China Coast Guard and there was also a People’s Liberation Army-Navy Type 056A Jiangdao II Class Missile Corvette. 

"The PCG is working in conjunction with the Western Command of the Amred Forces of the Philippines and the Area Task Force — West to monitor and respond to the presence of foreign vessels in the West Philippine Sea," the agency said in a statement. 

In a bid to disperse the foreign vessels, the PCG sent out personnel through rigid-hull inflatable boats in and around the shoal while it was on patrol. 

READ: Kalayaan LGU turns to tourism, game fishing in tense West Philippine Sea 

The PCG said the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea already received its post-operation report. 

The Philippines and China wrapped up the 7th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea last week, where the two countries discussed opportunities for maritime cooperation despite ongoing issues in the West Philippine Sea.

China continues to encroach Philippine waters, despite a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling invalidating Beijing’s sweeping nine-dash claims. 

READ: Philippines, China touch base on opportunities for maritime cooperation

Encounters and challenges

  • While on patrol, BRP Malapascua encountered and issued multiple radio challenges against two CCG vessels with bow numbers 5304 and 5305 near the Sabina Shoal. The CCG vessels did not respond.
     
  • BRP Malapascua exchanged radio challenges with the PLAN vessel with bow number 649 while it was within Pag-asa Island’s 12 nautical-mile territorial waters. 
     
  • While within the Ayungin Shoal, the PCG noted that CCG vessel 5201 went 1.2 nautical miles close to the grounded Philippine Navy vessel BRP Sierra Madre.
     
  • BRP Malapascua issued radio challenges against CCG vessel 5201, which then shadowed the PCG vessel by around 1,600 yards while it was on its way back to Baliluyan Port in Palawan. 

In February, the BRP Malapascua also encountered a CCG vessel while it was on a resupply mission.

According to the Coast Guard , a CCG vessel directed a military-grade laser against its patrol ship, inflicting temporary blindness among the Filipino crew members on board.

China disputed the account. — Kaycee Valmonte

CHINA

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
DepEd has tried to keep teachers' pay attractive amid inflation. Why has this not solved staff shortages?

DepEd has tried to keep teachers' pay attractive amid inflation. Why has this not solved staff shortages?

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
Even if the Department of Education committed to hiring 30,000 additional public school teachers this year to address classroom...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Rody on ICC probe: They won&rsquo;t catch me

Rody on ICC probe: They won’t catch me

By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte is not inclined to believe the International Criminal Court can catch him in this lifetime,...
Headlines
fbtw
US to transfer 2 patrol ships to Philippine Navy

US to transfer 2 patrol ships to Philippine Navy

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
The United States Navy is set to transfer two Cyclone-class patrol ships to the Philippine Navy to further boost its capabilities...
Headlines
fbtw
Public warned vs drinking&nbsp;samalamig

Public warned vs drinking samalamig

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Department of Health has warned the public against patronizing samalamig or locally produced flavored iced refreshments...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government revises departure protocols after complaints vs immigration officers

Government revises departure protocols after complaints vs immigration officers

31 minutes ago
In a statement, the DOJ said the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) is “in the process of revising the...
Headlines
fbtw
12 killed after fire rips through ferry in Basilan

12 killed after fire rips through ferry in Basilan

2 hours ago
At least 12 people died and 230 were rescued after a fire engulfed a ferry in the southern Philippines, authorities said...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez to act as caretaker of Negros Oriental 3rd District during Teves' suspension

Romualdez to act as caretaker of Negros Oriental 3rd District during Teves' suspension

2 hours ago
After Rep. Arnolfo Teves’ suspension from Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez has stepped in...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines splits from US democracy summit statement on ICC

Philippines splits from US democracy summit statement on ICC

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
The Philippines on Thursday emphasized that "human rights platforms should not be politicized" in response to participating...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: No risk of temperature shock when bathing, drinking cold water in hot weather

Fact check: No risk of temperature shock when bathing, drinking cold water in hot weather

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Department of Health said on Wednesday it is safe for individuals to cool their bodies down and drink cold water right...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with