Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 9 due to habagat

Parents and guardians fetch young learners while high school and college students wait for available transportation near schools along Batasan Road in Quezon City as they head to their respective homes on Aug. 14, 2026 following the suspension of afternoon classes due to heavy rainfall brought by the habagat.

MANILA, Philippines (Update 5, 9:35 a.m.) — Several local government units have announced class suspensions for Wednesday, September 9, due to the continuing effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Classes have been suspended or shifted to alternative learning arrangements in several areas amid heavy rains and flooding.

Below is a running list of class suspensions:

National Capital Region (NCR)

Region III (Central Luzon)

Bataan Balanga City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Hermosa – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private

Bulacan Calumpit – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes Hagonoy – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Obando – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Pampanga Angeles City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes Candaba – No face-to-face classes at the following schools; shift to Alternative Learning Modes: Lanang Elementary School Pasig Elementary School San Agustin Elementary School Lanang High School Pasig High School Paralaya High School Pampanga State University Macabebe – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Masantol – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private, until Thursday, September 10 Mexico – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private San Fernando City – No face-to-face classes at the following schools: Camp Olivas Elementary School (San Nicolas) Pandaras Integrated School San Nicolas Integrated School San Simon – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private, until Friday, September 11, except Concepcion Integrated School Santo Tomas – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Zambales Botolan – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes Subic – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes



Region I (Ilocos Region)

Pangasinan Mangaldan – No face-to-face classes in all levels in public schools; shift to Alternative Learning Modes. Suspension of classes in private schools is at the discretion of school management.



Region IV-A (Calabarzon)

Cavite Tanza – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes



Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

Benguet Kibungan – No face-to-face classes for day care



Please refresh this page for updates.