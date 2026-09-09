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Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 9 due to habagat

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 8:22am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 9 due to habagat
Parents and guardians fetch young learners while high school and college students wait for available transportation near schools along Batasan Road in Quezon City as they head to their respective homes on Aug. 14, 2026 following the suspension of afternoon classes due to heavy rainfall brought by the habagat.
The Philippine STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines (Update 5, 9:35 a.m.) — Several local government units have announced class suspensions for Wednesday, September 9, due to the continuing effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Classes have been suspended or shifted to alternative learning arrangements in several areas amid heavy rains and flooding.

Below is a running list of class suspensions:

National Capital Region (NCR)

  • Caloocan City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • City of Manila – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Las Piñas City – No afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Malabon City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Mandaluyong City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Marikina City  – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Muntinlupa City – No afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Navotas – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Parañaque City – No afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Pasay City – No afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • San Juan City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Quezon City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Valenzuela City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Region III (Central Luzon)

  • Bataan
    • Balanga City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
    • Hermosa – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
  • Bulacan
    • Calumpit – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
    • Hagonoy – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
    • Obando – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Pampanga
    • Angeles City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
    • Candaba – No face-to-face classes at the following schools; shift to Alternative Learning Modes:
      • Lanang Elementary School
      • Pasig Elementary School
      • San Agustin Elementary School
      • Lanang High School
      • Pasig High School
      • Paralaya High School
      • Pampanga State University
    • Macabebe – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
    • Masantol – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private, until Thursday, September 10
    • Mexico – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
    • San Fernando City – No face-to-face classes at the following schools:
      • Camp Olivas Elementary School (San Nicolas)
      • Pandaras Integrated School
      • San Nicolas Integrated School
    • San Simon – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private, until Friday, September 11, except Concepcion Integrated School
    • Santo Tomas – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Zambales
    • Botolan – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
    • Subic – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Region I (Ilocos Region)

  • Pangasinan
    • Mangaldan – No face-to-face classes in all levels in public schools; shift to Alternative Learning Modes. Suspension of classes in private schools is at the discretion of school management.

Region IV-A (Calabarzon)

  • Cavite
    • Tanza – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

  • Benguet
    • Kibungan – No face-to-face classes for day care

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

CLASS SUSPENSION

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WALANG PASOK
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