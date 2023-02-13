^

Headlines

Chinese Coast Guard aims laser at PCG vessel on resupply mission

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 1:32pm
Chinese Coast Guard aims laser at PCG vessel on resupply mission
China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5205 directed a military-grade laser light at BRP Malapascua, which was on a rotation and resupply mission to assist the Philippine Navy posted in Ayungin Shoal on February 6, 2023.
Facebook / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard said a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel blocked and directed a military-grade laser at a Philippine vessel on a resupply mission last week, causing some of the coast guard crew onboard to experience temporary blindness. 

The BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) was assisting a rotation and resupply mission of the Philippine Navy on February 6 when the incident with the CCG vessel with bow number 5205 happened.

"The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel on board the BRP Sierra Madre is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea," the PCG said in a statement on Monday.

RELATED: DFA: No details yet on 'direct line' with China on West Philippine Sea

What happened?

BRP Malapascua was 10 nautical miles (nm) away from Ayungin Shoal when the CCG ship was seen 4 nm ahead and maneuvering from the portside or its left to block the Philippine ship.

The Chinese ship flashed its military-grade green laser light twice against the Philippine vessel. The PCG said the ship also "made dangerous maneuvers," reaching as close to around 150 yards (137 meters) to the right of the BRP Malapascua.

Because of the incident, the BRP Malapascua shifted its course to Lawak Island to continue its maritime patrol and its RORE mission to stations within the Kalayaan Island Group, assisting the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701). 

"The PCG will continue to exercise due diligence in protecting the country's territorial integrity against foreign aggression. The AFP can always rely on the PCG to support their resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal,"Coast Guard Adm. Artemio Abu said. 

"Despite the dangerous maneuver of the much larger CCG ships and their aggressive actions at sea, the PCG ships will always be in the West Philippine Sea to sustain our presence and assert our sovereign rights." 

This is not the first reported incident involving CCG vessels in the area of Ayungin Shoal or in the broader West Philippine Sea. 

Manila and Beijing have agreed to set up a direct communication line to help defuse tension in the West Philippine Sea, the portion of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

That direct line, however, has yet to established as details had yet to be negotiated as of January.

RELATED: After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

Call for help

While a 2016 Hague ruling already invalidated China’s sweeping nine-dash claims over the waters, Beijing continues to assert that it is part of its territory – in the process harassing Philippine ships and crew aboard the vessels. 

Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros has called on Malacañang and the Department of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with other countries and use regional blocs, strategic security dialogues in the region, and other avenues to seek support from other countries in asserting the Philippines’ rights over the waters. 

"We need to establish an updated security framework with our partners in the region as soon as possible," Hontiveros said in a statement.

READ: DFA: South China Sea Code of Conduct ‘very far’ from conclusion

with a report from Xave Gregorio

AYUNGIN SHOAL

CHINESE COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MVP, Mitsui to invest $600 million in Philippines infrastructure

MVP, Mitsui to invest $600 million in Philippines infrastructure

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan and major Japanese investor Mitsui & Co. have expressed a commitment to invest $600 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Security &lsquo;quad&rsquo; with US, Australia, Japan proposed

Security ‘quad’ with US, Australia, Japan proposed

By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The proposed visiting forces agreement between the Philippines and Japan was a long time coming and could pave the way for...
Headlines
fbtw
UN: Not enough capital for Philippines education, healthcare, infrastructure

UN: Not enough capital for Philippines education, healthcare, infrastructure

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Seven years before the 2030 deadline to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations called for accelerated...
Headlines
fbtw
5 soldiers dead after 'mass shooting' in Cagayan de Oro military camp

5 soldiers dead after 'mass shooting' in Cagayan de Oro military camp

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Five soldiers, including a gunman who happened to be in the military, perished Saturday morning after...
Headlines
fbtw
Consent needed from foreign husband to repatriate OFW casualty in Turkey quake

Consent needed from foreign husband to repatriate OFW casualty in Turkey quake

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
The Philippine Embassy in Turkey is arranging the immediate repatriation of the body of Wilma Abulad Tezcan after the magnitude...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA repatriates eight trafficking victims from Myanmar

DFA repatriates eight trafficking victims from Myanmar

13 minutes ago
Eight Filipino human trafficking victims from Myanmar were flown back to Manila early Monday, the Department of Foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel to discuss charter change even if Marcos says it's not a priority

House panel to discuss charter change even if Marcos says it's not a priority

By Cristina Chi | 53 minutes ago
Lawmakers from the House of Representatives will continue deliberating and holding public consultations on Charter change...
Headlines
fbtw
SC asked to void Marcos certification of Maharlika bill as urgent, House passage

SC asked to void Marcos certification of Maharlika bill as urgent, House passage

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Members of the Makabayan bloc asked the Supreme Court to void President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s certification of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says Cha-cha &lsquo;not a priority for me&rsquo;

Marcos says Cha-cha ‘not a priority for me’

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
As some lawmakers pushed to amend the Constitution to ease what they called “restrictive” economic provisions,...
Headlines
fbtw
UN admits aid failure for Syria as quake toll tops 33,000

UN admits aid failure for Syria as quake toll tops 33,000

By Fulya Ozerkan | 7 hours ago
The United Nations decried Sunday the failure to ship desperately needed aid to war-torn regions of Syria, while warning the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with