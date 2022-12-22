Armed Forces ordered to increase presence in West Philippine Sea

This handout video grab taken on April 27, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coastguard on May 5, 2021 shows the Philippine coastguard ship BRP Cabra (front) monitoring Chinese vessels at Sabina Shoal, a South China Sea outcrop claimed by Manila located about 135 kilometres (73 nautical miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of National Defense ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ramp up its presence in the West Philippine Sea to defend the country’s territory amid reports of encroachment.

The DND gave the marching orders on Thursday following Bloomberg’s report, citing unnamed Western officials, earlier this week that detailed how Beijing is reclaiming more land in Spratly Islands, particularly over Eldad Reef (Malvar Reef), Lankiam Cay (Panata Island), Whitsun Reef (Julian Felipe Reef), and Sandy Cay. The activities were monitored close to Pag-asa Island.

“Any encroachment in the West Philippine Sea or reclamation on features therein is a threat to the security of Pag-asa Island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory,” the Defense department said in a statement.

“It also endangers the marine environment and undermines the stability of the region.”

The DND also called on China to uphold international rules-based order and avoid actions that can further increase tensions in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier expressed concern and said that “relevant” agencies are verifying details of the report. It added that the activities were breaching the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea (DOC) as well as the 2016 Hague ruling, which Beijing refuses to recognize.

However, China has denied claims on the Bloomberg report, with Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that the report is “completely untrue.”

“Refraining from action on the presently uninhabited islands and reefs of the Nansha Islands is a serious common understanding reached by China and ASEAN countries in the [DOC] and China always strictly abides by it,” Mao said in a press concerence on Wednesday.

“The growth of China-Philippines relations currently enjoys sound momentum, and the two sides will continue to properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultations.”

The development comes less than two weeks before President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. visits China upon the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Analysts have called on the chief executive to bring up the issue during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart, making clear the Philippines’ foreign policy on the West Philippine Sea.

