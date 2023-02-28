^

Headlines

Kalayaan LGU turns to tourism, game fishing in tense West Philippine Sea

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
February 28, 2023 | 7:00pm
Kalayaan LGU turns to tourism, game fishing in tense West Philippine Sea
In this undated handout photo received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on April 25, 2021, coast guard personnel conduct maritime exercise near Pag-asa island in the West Philippine Sea.
AFP / Philippine Coast Guard, Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kalayaan island aims to be the next "center of adventure tourism" in Palawan as its local government unit prepares to open its first week-long expedition to the public. 

Kalayaan aims to be a "special zone for tourism and marine fisheries" by 2040 despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the West Philippine Sea. 

"We are really committed to making this work," Ken Hupanda, program manager at the Tourism Promotions and Development program of Kalayaan town, told Philstar.com in an online interview. 

"It is our mandate to at least make Kalayaan just like any other municipality in the Philippines because for us, the only time we can claim that an area is truly ours is if we operate as a regular municipality," he added in mixed English and Filipino.

The Kalayaan island group is located northwest of Puerto Princesa and is within the northeastern part of the Spratly Islands. 

The Great Kalayaan Expedition

For P85,000, tourists can go on a seven-day and six-night "Great Kalayaan Expedition." Tour stops include excursions in the islands of Lawak, Patag, and Pag-asa, jumping off of Ulugan Bay in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan's capital. 

The package already includes accommodation fees for live-aboard costs, glamping and homestay payments. It also already covers equipment, payment for spa services, tour guides, and other onboard services. 

There are currently three expeditions scheduled monthly from March, April, and May. The expedition, for now at least, is designed to have only 20 individuals per tour.

They will be living on expedition boats similar to the ones used by the Tubataha Reef National Park, which was used as a benchmark for the tour.

"The fewer [guests], the more that we can manage them because, at this stage, we are still trying to get the hand of things. We are not yet fully familiar with the dive sites, with the fishing sites, so we are still fine-tuning the expedition,” Hupanda said. 

According to a 2019 handout of the Biodiversity Management Bureau, the West Philippine Sea is home to 30% or 600 out of the 1,000 km2 of the coral reefs in the country. Most of these are found in the Kalayaan Island Group, which the LGU wants to showcase through an expedition.

Since Palawan is already known via Puerto Princesa’s UNESCO heritage site underground river as well as the pristine beaches and tourist hotspots El Nido and Coron, Kalayaan LGU said it wants to make its own mark through game or sports fishing.

"There will be fishing activities – like catch-and-cook activities and there would be workshops on how to do different kinds of fishing. That will be the highlight of the expedition package," Hupanda said.

Powered by a cooperative run by residents

The expedition is operated by the Kalayaan Islands Tourism Agents Cooperative (KITA Coop), whose members are residents of the Kalayaan LGU. The municipality is home to around 200 to 250, living under just one barangay.

"Our vision is to actually have everybody as members of the cooperative...because, ideally, the revenue or the profits from this undertaking...we want that to directly affect the local community,” Hupanda said.

The cooperative’s main goal is to produce other tourism ventures for the community.

Aside from KITA Coop, Hupanda said the expedition is funded by the US Agency for International Development through its Fish Right Program. 

The expedition aims to make fishing practices sustainable, shying away from commercial fishing and instead opted for the expedition with the Kalayaan residents being at the heart of the project.

What about security concerns?

Hupanda did not shy away from discussing the geopolitical tensions, especially since the interview was conducted just days after news of a China Coast Guard vessel directing a military-grade laser against a Philippine vessel on a rotation and resupply mission in the vicinity of the Ayungin Shoal. 

The operators of the expedition will be in constant communication with the Philippine Coast Guard, who will then do routine checks on the tours to see if they are still on schedule. Aside from that, the tourists will also attend a security briefing before leaving for the expedition. 

Hupanda said that the Armed Forces of the Philippines has been involved in the early stages of the expedition’s conception.

"If we remain to live in constant fear… the municipality has been existing [for] quite some time but we are still afraid to enact programs like what regular municipalities do so I think that’s a failure on our part," Hupanda said in mixed English and Filipino. 

"But that’s why we are making these kinds of bold measures, if we should say so, but we are really putting [in] our investment."

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What we know so far: Week-long 'tigil-pasada' vs jeepney phaseout on March 6

What we know so far: Week-long 'tigil-pasada' vs jeepney phaseout on March 6

By James Relativo | 9 hours ago
Here is what we know so far about the issue:
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr suspends NAIA security staff alleged to have stolen from Thai tourist

DOTr suspends NAIA security staff alleged to have stolen from Thai tourist

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The Office for Transportation Security said its investigators are now preparing to file criminal complaints against the security...
Headlines
fbtw
Encoding errors plague national ID; PSA to conduct updating

Encoding errors plague national ID; PSA to conduct updating

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority will conduct a massive updating of the Philippine Identification System to correct erroneous...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

5 days ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “sudden launching drill” at 8 a.m. on Saturday and that afternoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
PUJs, UVs to stage weeklong strike

PUJs, UVs to stage weeklong strike

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Transport groups will hold a week-long strike affecting jeepney and UV Express vehicles starting next week in their bid to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bulatlat opposes Esperon motion to be dropped from website blocking case

Bulatlat opposes Esperon motion to be dropped from website blocking case

2 hours ago
Esperon has asked the Quezon City court to instead put Eduardo Año, the current NSA, as respondent.
Headlines
fbtw
Bill protecting human rights defenders hurdles House panel

Bill protecting human rights defenders hurdles House panel

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The House human rights committee on Tuesday approved the still-unnumbered bill that would legislate protective measures...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate joins call by jeepney drivers, operators to postpone phaseout

Senate joins call by jeepney drivers, operators to postpone phaseout

3 hours ago
The Senate adopted a resolution “strongly urging” the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to...
Headlines
fbtw
Adamson confirms passing of student reported missing for days

Adamson confirms passing of student reported missing for days

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The university's statement also included a reminder to students to be "mindful and vigilant of their activities" inside or...
Headlines
fbtw
As House&rsquo;s Cha-cha chugs on different track, Robin insists on econ tweaks for now

As House’s Cha-cha chugs on different track, Robin insists on econ tweaks for now

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
But Sen. Robinhood Padilla says his stance may change if people in his regional consultations beginning March 2 in Davao City...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with