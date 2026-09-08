Pacquiao joins Marcos Cabinet as anti-poverty czar

Former senator and professional boxer Manny Pacquiao took oath as the new National Anti-Poverty Commission secretary and lead convenor on September 8, 2026. His oath was administered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has returned to government service four years after ending his term at the Senate, this time as the Marcos administration's lead official coordinating anti-poverty programs.

Pacquiao took his oath Tuesday, September 8, as secretary and lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang.

He replaced Lope Santos III, who had served as NAPC lead convenor since 2023.

Pacquiao's appointment comes weeks after Marcos transferred administrative supervision of the NAPC from the Department of Social Welfare and Development back to the Office of the President.

Created under Republic Act No. 8425, or the Social Reform and Poverty Alleviation Act, the NAPC coordinates poverty reduction programs among national and local government agencies and the private sector.

The president chairs the commission, while the lead convenor heads its secretariat and holds the rank of secretary as part of Cabinet.

Pacquiao previously served six years in the Senate, with his term ending in June 2022.

He ran for president in 2022 and finished third behind Marcos and then-Vice President Leni Robredo.

Pacquiao later sought a return to the Senate in the 2025 midterm elections under the administration-backed Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas but failed to secure a seat.