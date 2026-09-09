3 Degamo slay suspects convicted in firearms, explosives cases

Suspects in the killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo arrive at the Department of Justice to attend the preliminary investigation in Manila on June 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Three suspects linked to the 2023 killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo were convicted in separate cases involving illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives, the Department of Justice said Wednesday, September 9.

In a statement, the DOJ said the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 40 found Joric Garrido Labrador guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violating Section 28 of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The court also convicted Joven Calibjo Javier and Benjie Rodriguez of unlawful possession of explosives under Section 3 of Presidential Decree 1866, as amended by Republic Act 9516.

Labrador was sentenced to eight years, eight months and one day to 10 years, eight months and one day in prison, while Javier and Rodriguez were each sentenced to reclusion perpetua.

The three suspects were previously identified as former soldiers whom then-Army chief Romeo Brawner Jr. described as "highly skilled military operators."

The DOJ said a .45-caliber pistol, two magazines, 14 rounds of live ammunition and two hand grenades were recovered from the suspects.

In a social media post, Rep. Janice Degamo (Negros Oriental, 3rd District), wife of the slain governor, welcomed the court's decision.

"Every conviction is a step forward. Every person held accountable brings us closer to the truth and to the justice that Roel and every victim of the Pamplona Massacre deserve," the lawmaker said.

On March 4, 2023, Degamo and nine others were shot dead when armed men attacked his residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, during the distribution of government aid. Dozens of others were wounded.

Ten suspects in the killing eventually recanted earlier statements linking former lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. to the attack.

Labrador, Javier and Rodriguez were among those who withdrew their previous statements. The suspects alleged they had been tortured and coerced into making the statements, allegations authorities denied.

Teves, whom prosecutors accuse of being among the masterminds of the attack, has denied involvement in the killings.

He remains detained at the Metro Manila District Jail in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, as he faces separate murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the Degamo attack.