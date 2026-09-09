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Ombudsman to oppose Romualdez' request for hospital arrest

Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 3:07pm
Ombudsman to oppose Romualdez' request for hospital arrest
Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) lies in a hospital bed at Cardinal Santos Medical Center as police place him under custody on Sept. 7, 2026, following the Sandiganbayan's issuance of a warrant in a P7.44-billion plunder case.
Philstar.com / Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman intends to block former House Speaker Martin Romualdez from continued hospital detention. 

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano told reporters they would "strongly oppose" any motion by Romualdez to continue being confined at a hospital, instead of detained at a regular facility.

"In fact, the prosecutors will ask that not just one doctor but a team of government doctors assess whether or not the illnesses declared need confinement or can be managed outside of the hospital," Clavano said.

"If his illnesses can be managed from outside of the hospital, the prosecutors will move that he be immediately transferred to the regular detention facility as all other accused in non-bailable cases," he added.

On Monday, September 7, the Ombudsman filed a P7.4-billion plunder charge against the former House speaker and three others, over their alleged involvement in a kickback scheme in anomalous flood control works.

Romualdez was served the arrest warrant the same day while being confined at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center. 

He has since sought the Sandiganbayan Third Division's approval for his continued hospital confinement. In his motion, Romualdez said he has required "continuing cardiac monitoring and treatment" since undergoing angioplasty surgery in October 2024 due to coronary artery disease. 

A court hearing has been set for tomorrow, September 10, to determine whether Romualdez should remain under hospital arrest. — Cristina Chi 

JUSTICE

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

OMBUDSMAN
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