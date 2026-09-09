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Marcos to join BRICS Summit in India

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 5:07pm
Marcos to join BRICS Summit in India
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial reception at India’s presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Aug. 5, 2025.
AFP / Sajjad Hussain

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in India on September 12 and 13, where he plans to take the Philippines' priorities as this year's ASEAN chair to a bloc of the world's biggest emerging economies.

Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are going at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday, September 9.

"Through this visit, the president seeks to ensure that our modern partnerships remain open, resilient, and capable of delivering prosperity to our people," DFA spokesperson Analyn Ratonel said at a Palace press briefing.

Marcos will use the summit to lay out the priorities set by the Philippines for ASEAN, such as peace and security and development.

The trip also opens the door for the Philippines and ASEAN to talk trade, investment, regional security and climate resilience with the larger emerging economies, she added.

Modi meeting, business pledges

On the sidelines, Marcos is expected to meet Modi to go over the Philippines-India Strategic Partnership and review how the two countries are carrying out their five-year plan for 2025 to 2029. 

The two leaders will also exchange views on economic issues affecting their countries, Ratonel said.

Marcos will separately meet Indian business leaders to follow up on the pledges and commitments worth $5.8 billion that Indian firms announced during his state visit to India in August 2025. Those covered technology, health, energy and infrastructure.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda and acting Finance Secretary Frederick Go are joining the delegation.

BRICS is an informal group of emerging economies, its name being an acronym of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

ASEAN

BRICS

INDIA

MARCOS

NARENDRA MODI

SOUTHEAST ASIA
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