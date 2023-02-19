News from home: Eight trafficking victims repatriated, Chinaâ€™s intimidation tactics

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that China directed a military-grade laser against BRP Malapascua while in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal. China blamed the Philippines for being within Beijing’s territory, even if the Ayungin Shoal is within Manila’s exclusive economic zone.

The Philippines has since filed a diplomatic protest over the incident, with the Department of Foreign Affairs calling out China for “destabilizing the peace and security” in the region.” However, Marcos Jr. said the country would not be invoking its Mutual Defense Treaty with the US as it will further intensify tensions in the area.