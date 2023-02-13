^

DFA repatriates eight trafficking victims from Myanmar

Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 2:32pm
DFA repatriates eight trafficking victims from Myanmar
DFA Acting Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo Jose A. de Vega led the DFA team in meeting the Filipinos early morning today at 5:25 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.
Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA, Philippines — Eight Filipino human trafficking victims from Myanmar were flown back to Manila early Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said. 

“The DFA reminds our kababayans both in the Philippines and abroad to be cautious of spurious jobs offered through social media and avoid falling victim to illegal recruitment and human trafficking schemes,” the DFA said in a statement on Monday.

“It is vital to pass through the legal deployment processes in the Philippines and arrive in their countries of destination not as tourists but with actual working visas.”

The group was brought home at around 5 a.m. on Monday through the joint efforts of the DFA, the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, the Bureau of Immigration, among others. 

According to the department, the male half of the group were recruited online from Dubai. According to the DFA, the four of them were promised jobs as customer support representatives ni Thailand but they were brought to Myanmar and were instead forced to work under the cryptocurrency scheme. 

In November, Sen. Risa Hontiveros bared the cryptocurrency investment scam operated by a Chinese syndicate in Myanmar. The scheme targets Filipinos to work as recruiters, given their proficiency in English.

RELATED: Hontiveros bares fake job ads, trafficking of Pinoys to Myanmar for crypto scam

Meanwhile, four females repatriated were detained for reportedly crossing into Myanmar from Thailand. The Myanmar-Thai Friendship Bridge, which is the border crossing between the two countries, is only open for their respective citizens. 

Filipinos may only enter Myanmar through the Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw airports. Crossing through the river is considered illegal. – Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Philstar
