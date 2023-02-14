^

Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 6:28pm
SWS: Satisfaction with Marcos performance rose to +68 in December
This handout photo shows President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. attending the Christmas tree lighting at Malacañang on December 4, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — More Filipinos — 75% of those surveyed — told pollster SWS in December that they are satisfied with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's performance as chief executive.

According to a release by SWS, this was up from 71% in an October survey, bringing net satisfaction with the second Marcos administration to +68. In the previous survey, net satisfaction was at +63.

Respondents who were undecided fell to 18% from 21% while those who said they were dissatisfied went to 7% from 8%.

Marcos got the highest net satisfaction in Mindanao at +72 (excellent) but got 'very good' ratings in Metro Manila (+65), Balance Luzon (+60) and the Visayas (+67). Satisfaction with the president's performance was higher in rural areas at an 'excellent' +74 against a 'very good' +62.

Ratings were an 'excellent' +73  among respondents aged 25-34, followed by +71 among 35-44-year olds. The lowest rating, still a 'very good' +64 was among respondents who were 55 or older.

"Compared to October 2022, the president’s net satisfaction rating rose by six points from +67 among those who either had no formal education or some elementary education," SWS said in its release on the survey. 

"It did not change from +64 among those who either finished elementary or had some high school education. It rose by eight points from +64 among those who either finished junior high school, had some vocational schooling, had some senior high school, finished senior high school, completed vocational school, or attended some college, and by five points from +50 among those who either graduated from college or took post-graduate studies," it also said.

Among the top news stories on December 10-14, 2022, when the survey was conducted were related to the contentious Maharlika Investment Fund and to updates on the investigation into the killing of Percy Lapid (Percival Mabasa), including the filing of raps against suspended corrections chief Gerald Bantag.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
