^

Headlines

DOH: PH's 1st XBB.1.5 case a Filipino with no travel history

Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 2:36pm
DOH: PH's 1st XBB.1.5 case a Filipino with no travel history
This undated National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH handout photo obtained August 1, 2021, shows a transmission electron color-enhanced micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient.
Handout / National Institutes of Health / National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s first confirmed case of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 was a Filipino with no recent travel history, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

“This is a local detection. There was no history of any type of travel. His exposure is unknown,” Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing. The patient had already recovered after experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Vergeire added that the patient’s close contacts were all asymptomatic.

Experts suggest that XBB.1.5 — an offshoot of the Omicron XBB subvariant — is the most transmissible variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The World Health Organization’s rapid risk assessment showed there is moderate-strength evidence for XBB.1.5’s increased risk of transmission and immune escape. However, studies do not suggest any differences in disease severity compared to the original Omicron variant.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control classified XBB.1.5 as a variant of interest.

Monitoring CH.1.1

In the same briefing, Vergeire said the department is closely monitoring CH.1.1, a sublineage currently reported under Omicron BA.2.75.

WHO classified CH.1.1 as a variant under monitoring. It has a mutation seen in the Delta variant, which was found to be more transmissible and potentially more severe than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Philippines has so far detected three CH.1.1 cases.

“We will continuously monitor the situation. There are safeguards such as strengthened surveillance because we’d like to monitor the effects of newer subvariant in the country,” Vergeire said.

In an update sent to reporters, the DOH said all areas in the country have started to show plateauing in recent days. It added that while the decline in intensive care unit admissions has slowed down, the number of severe or critical admissions remains on a downward trend in recent weeks.

The Philippines recorded 1,101 additional COVID-19 infections and 98 fatalities in the past week. There are currently 9,137 active cases.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

OMICRON SUBVARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos, Zelensky talk Ukraine war in long-requested phone call

Marcos, Zelensky talk Ukraine war in long-requested phone call

7 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a phone call with his Filipino counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to thank...
Headlines
fbtw
China pins blame on Philippines for 'intruding' waters

China pins blame on Philippines for 'intruding' waters

7 hours ago
Beijing pinned the blame on Manila for supposedly intruding Ayungin Shoal — or what it calls Ren’ai Reef.
Headlines
fbtw
ODA law put 25 million-euro investment on hold &ndash; French envoy

ODA law put 25 million-euro investment on hold – French envoy

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
At least 25 million euros (about P1.45 billion) worth of French investment was put on hold due to restrictions in the Official...
Headlines
fbtw
As region gets more tense, Philippines considers VFA with Japan

As region gets more tense, Philippines considers VFA with Japan

22 hours ago
As the geopolitical climate continues to change in the region, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them: official

Chinese crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them: official

By Mikhail Flores | 9 hours ago
Chinese criminals running cryptocurrency scams in Southeast Asia are targeting Filipinos to work for them because of their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senators: Work with other states to counter Chinese aggression in WPS

Senators: Work with other states to counter Chinese aggression in WPS

By Xave Gregorio | 7 minutes ago
Some senators are calling on the government to partner with other countries to defend the Philippines’ claims in the...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought into UP professor's arrest on campus by undercover cops

House probe sought into UP professor's arrest on campus by undercover cops

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police has defended the arrest, which happened in the UP Diliman campus, and told the university community...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines files diplomatic protest over Chinese harassment at Ayungin

Philippines files diplomatic protest over Chinese harassment at Ayungin

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The Philippines said the "acts of aggression" are "disturbing and disappointing" as the incident comes weeks after President...
Headlines
fbtw
Topacio wants SC to censure Guanzon for her tweets about him

Topacio wants SC to censure Guanzon for her tweets about him

3 hours ago
Topacio said Guanzon discloses cases she filed against him and tweets updates on them.
Headlines
fbtw
US: China's laser use vs Coast Guard vessel 'provocative, unsafe'

US: China's laser use vs Coast Guard vessel 'provocative, unsafe'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In a statement on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington “stands with our Philippine allies”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with