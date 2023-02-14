^

China pins blame on Philippines for 'intruding' waters

Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 8:59am
This handout photo taken on August 8, 2022 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on February 13, 2023 shows a sailor (C, in orange vest) on board a Chinese Coast Guard vessel removing a cover of its "70 mm naval armament", near waters by the Second Thomas Shoal, in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard on February 13, 2023 said Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels had blockaded the Philippines-garrisoned shoal in August 2022 to stop government ships from reaching marines stationed there, with a Chinese Coast Guard boat removing the cover of its armament when a Philippine Coast Guard vessel neared the shoal.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:33 a.m.) — After the Philippine Coast Guard reported an incident with its Chinese counterpart, China said its coast guard’s actions were done in defense of its sovereignty.

“We hope the Philippine side will respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and avoid taking any actions that may exacerbate disputes and complicate the situation,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin said.

Beijing pinned the blame on Manila for supposedly intruding Ayungin Shoal — or what it calls Ren’ai Reef.

This is despite Ayungin Shoal being part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of the Philippines. In an earlier incident in the same area, the Department of Foreign Affairs asserted that the Philippines is “entitled to exercise sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the area, without any intervention from another country,” citing domestic and international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Hague ruling that China continues to ignore. 

The PCG on Monday reported that BRP Malapascua was blocked and directed a military-grade laser by Chinese Coast Guard vessel with bow number 5205. BRP Malapascua was then conducting a rotation and resupply mission along Ayungin Shoal.

China said it reacted “in a professional and restrained way” and in accordance with its local laws and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The United States, through State Department spokesperson Ned Price, said it stands with Philippines in the face of the Beijing's reported use of laser devices against a crew of the country’s own coast guard, which it said was "provocative and unsafe."

Price reiterated that an “armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard in the South China Sea” would involve US mutual defense commitments.

The incident comes a month after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s state visit to China, where the two countries agreed to establish a direct communication line to sort out issues in the West Philippine Sea.

While guidelines of the communication pact have yet to he made, China said the two countries are making use of available diplomatic channels to discuss the incident.

A 2016 arbitral ruling already invalidated China’s sweeping nine-dash claims over the disputed waters, which included parts of the West Philippine Sea. However, China has continuously ignored this. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

