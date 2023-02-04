^

Headlines

Over P18-M in infra damages recorded due to Davao de Oro earthquake

Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 3:21pm
Over P18-M in infra damages recorded due to Davao de Oro earthquake
Volunteers from the Philippine Red Cross setting up two water bladders with 10K litters water capacity at the Davao De Oro Provincial Hospital. The hospital’s water source was damaged when the 6 magnitude earthquake hit the province of Davao De Oro last February 1, 2023.
Released / Philippine Red Cross

MANILA, Philippines — Infrastructure damages in Mindanao now rack up to P18.01 million after a magnitude 6 earthquake shook Compostela, Davao de Oro last Wednesday evening, leaving scores of individuals injured and almost a hundred houses in ruin.

According to the Office of Defense, over 340 residents have been affected so far as of Saturday. Sixteen of them were injured.

Fortunately, no fatalities and missing people have been recorded.

Around 134 infrastructures have so far been damaged, with losses now amounting to P18,018,000. This is not counting the 95 houses damaged by the earthquake.

More than a hundred patients from the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital have been evacuated due to the event, with most of them being transferred to a sports complex covered court. Some were, however, referred to the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

"Volunteers from the Philippine Red Cross [are now] setting up two water bladders with 10K litters water capacity at the Davao De Oro Provincial Hospital," said the Philippine Red Cross in a Facebook post.

"The water bladder will provide safe and clean water for drinking and use for the operation and emergency rooms of the provincial hospital."

The hospital's water source was said to be damaged following the earthquake last February 1.

The OCD Regional office and Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices are said to be continously monitoring the situation, with search and rescue teams on standby. Assistance has now also been provided to the affected population. — James Relativo

DAVAO DE ORO

EARTHQUAKE

PHILIPPINE RED CROSS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Typhoon-devastated Filipinos are vulnerable to trafficking &mdash; UN report

Typhoon-devastated Filipinos are vulnerable to trafficking — UN report

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Cases of human trafficking in the Philippines spiked after major typhoons wiped out local communities’ agricultural...
Headlines
fbtw
Single ticketing system fines released

Single ticketing system fines released

By Ghio Ong | 6 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has released a matrix of fines that erring motorists should pay under the...
Headlines
fbtw
NEDA Board OKs 7 PPP projects under Marcos Jr.

NEDA Board OKs 7 PPP projects under Marcos Jr.

By Helen Flores | 5 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority Board, chaired by President Marcos, has approved seven “high impact”...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate, House to push for economic Cha-cha &mdash; lawmaker

Senate, House to push for economic Cha-cha — lawmaker

By Shiela Crisostomo | 5 hours ago
The panels of the House of Representatives and the Senate on Charter change have agreed to push for amendments to the economic...
Headlines
fbtw

Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The US is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over US airspace for a couple of days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people on the ground,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'

Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'

2 hours ago
Beijing said Saturday that US media and politicians had taken advantage of US allegations that China flew an espionage balloon over...
Headlines
fbtw
US says second Chinese 'spy balloon' over Latin America

US says second Chinese 'spy balloon' over Latin America

By Shaun Tandon | 3 hours ago
A Chinese spy balloon has been spotted over Latin America, the Pentagon said Friday, a day after a similar craft was seen...
Headlines
fbtw
How motorists, public benefitted from No Contact Apprehension Policy

How motorists, public benefitted from No Contact Apprehension Policy

By Tim Abejo | 4 hours ago
For a period, motorists in several Metro Manila cities experienced the big difference the No Contact Apprehension Policy could...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Northeast monsoon to bring isolated rains over most of Philippines

PAGASA: Northeast monsoon to bring isolated rains over most of Philippines

5 hours ago
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs contraceptives access for teens bill

House panel OKs contraceptives access for teens bill

By Shiela Crisostomo | 6 hours ago
The House ommittee on youth and sports development has approved several bills advancing an Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with