Over P18-M in infra damages recorded due to Davao de Oro earthquake

Volunteers from the Philippine Red Cross setting up two water bladders with 10K litters water capacity at the Davao De Oro Provincial Hospital. The hospital’s water source was damaged when the 6 magnitude earthquake hit the province of Davao De Oro last February 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Infrastructure damages in Mindanao now rack up to P18.01 million after a magnitude 6 earthquake shook Compostela, Davao de Oro last Wednesday evening, leaving scores of individuals injured and almost a hundred houses in ruin.

According to the Office of Defense, over 340 residents have been affected so far as of Saturday. Sixteen of them were injured.

Fortunately, no fatalities and missing people have been recorded.

Around 134 infrastructures have so far been damaged, with losses now amounting to P18,018,000. This is not counting the 95 houses damaged by the earthquake.

More than a hundred patients from the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital have been evacuated due to the event, with most of them being transferred to a sports complex covered court. Some were, however, referred to the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

"Volunteers from the Philippine Red Cross [are now] setting up two water bladders with 10K litters water capacity at the Davao De Oro Provincial Hospital," said the Philippine Red Cross in a Facebook post.

"The water bladder will provide safe and clean water for drinking and use for the operation and emergency rooms of the provincial hospital."

The hospital's water source was said to be damaged following the earthquake last February 1.

The OCD Regional office and Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices are said to be continously monitoring the situation, with search and rescue teams on standby. Assistance has now also been provided to the affected population. — James Relativo