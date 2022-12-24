^

Headlines

CHR hopes gov't 'takes to heart' Christmas spirit, prioritize rights in 2023

James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 24, 2022 | 4:09pm
CHR hopes gov't 'takes to heart' Christmas spirit, prioritize rights in 2023
A relative of a victim of an extra-judicial killing attends a memorial mass ahead of All Soul's Day to remember loved ones slain in the government's war on drugs, at the Commission on Human Rights in Manila on Oct. 29, 2021.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) encourages the government and the Filipino people in general, to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas — to ensure that justice and compassion would prevail over impunity and abuses.

In its holiday message, Saturday, the commission hopes that the state, as primary duty-bearer, will reflect on "efforts and gaps in alleviating the plight of the marginalized sectors" to ensure that the coming year will result in genuine inclusion and recovery.

"CHR continues to highlight the importance of consciously employing a rights-based framework in our actions in due recognition of the dignity of all," the agency said today, especially that many have suffered pain and loss in recent years.

"Doing so will help ensure that justice and compassion will prevail over impunity and abuses."

The commission this year was vocal in various issues such as extrajudicial killings and the bloody war on drugs, problems that groups say continue even into the new administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Just this 2022, various media killings transpired such as that of radio commentator Percy Lapid, this while Marcos continues to insist that his government has no intention in rejoining the International Criminal Court.

The ICC's prosecutor earlier said that they will continue to probe former President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody drug war for "crimes against humanity."

"Commemorating the birth of the savior [Jesus Christ] highlights the divine compassion and grace for all humanity regardless of ethnicity, sex, social origin, political and other opinion, and other external categories," adds the CHR.

"Let the holidays be an opportunity to renew our fervor in upholding the dignity and rights of all. We wish everyone a blessed and meaningful Christmas!"

Early this month, the commission started its investigation into the killing of National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultant Ericson Acosta and peasant organizer Joseph Jimenez in Negros Occidental.

While the state claims that the two were "casualties in an encounter with the military," groups insist that they were unarmed at the time of their death, even bearing stab wounds.

Just this October, the Department of the Interior and Local Government boasted of Marcos' efforts in advancing the drug war in "bloodless operations."

However, data from the Philippine National Police said otherwise when they publicized 46 casualties — a number the Human Rights Watch says was "undercounted" as other sources claim that it was already by the hundreds.

BONGBONG MARCOS

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS

HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

RODRIGO DUTERTE

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bantag charged entrance fee for Bilibid visitors &ndash; Catapang

Bantag charged entrance fee for Bilibid visitors – Catapang

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
Even relatives of inmates at the New Bilibid Prison were not spared from the corruption that pervaded at the NBP during the...
Headlines
fbtw
'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

5 hours ago
Another millionaire was made two days before Christmas day after a single person bagged the P114.32 million jackpot prize...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag backs COA audit amid corruption allegations &ndash; lawyer

Bantag backs COA audit amid corruption allegations – lawyer

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The lawyer of suspended Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag yesterday said that his client is “open”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos grants up to P5,000 'gratuity pay' for contractual, job order workers in gov't

Marcos grants up to P5,000 'gratuity pay' for contractual, job order workers in gov't

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
Non-regular government workers will recieve a Christmas gift of up to P5,000 from President President Ferdinand Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baguio shivers at 12.4&deg;C, the coldest in current Amihan season

Baguio shivers at 12.4°C, the coldest in current Amihan season

4 hours ago
Thermometer readings further drop in the "City of Pines" a day before Christmas, marking the coldest weather in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines jails Spanish man on small arms charges

Philippines jails Spanish man on small arms charges

6 hours ago
The Philippines has jailed a Spanish man after he was convicted for weapons possession, nearly five years after...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI issues list of certified fireworks

DTI issues list of certified fireworks

By Catherine Talavera | 6 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has released a list of certified fireworks and firecrackers as part of its efforts to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. foreign visits yield $23.6 billion investment pledges

Marcos Jr. foreign visits yield $23.6 billion investment pledges

By Helen Flores | 6 hours ago
President Marcos’ overseas trips this year have generated a total of $23.6 billion in investment pledges as the administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Improved weather this holiday weekend &nbsp;

Improved weather this holiday weekend  

By Romina Cabrera | 7 hours ago
Better weather is forecast over Metro Manila and parts of the country today after the low-pressure area dissipated in time...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with