PAGASA: 36 areas under 'dangerous' heat index classification on April 29

Locals walk over the dry part of Intang Lake in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija on April 22, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-six areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius (°C) on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

In the latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA, the state weather bureau said that 36 areas in the country will be under the "dangerous" heat index classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan may experience a heat index as high as 47°C.

On Sunday, the heat index in Iba, Zambales reached 53°C under the “extreme danger” classification, the first time the said classification was recorded this year.

The following areas are expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on Monday:

Manila Science Garden Quezon City, Metro Manila: 42°C

Iba, Zambales: 42°C

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga: 42°C

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 42°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 42°C

Legazpi City, Albay: 42°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

Mambusao, Capiz: 42°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga Del Norte: 42°C

Davao City, Davao Del Sur: 42°C

Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte: 42°C

NAIA, Pasay City: 43°C

MMSU, Batac, llocos Norte: 43°C

NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya: 43°C

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 43°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 43°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 43°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 43°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur: 43°C

Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 44°C

Casiguran, Aurora: 44°C

Coron, Palawan: 44°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 44°C

Aborlan, Palawan: 44°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 44°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 45°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 45°C

ISU Echage, Isabela: 45°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 45°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 46°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 47°C

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country that are not under the "dangerous" classification are under the "extreme caution" classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The Department of Education suspended in-person classes for public schools from April 29 to April 30 due to the threat of extreme heat and the transport strike.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "dangerous" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.