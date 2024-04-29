^

Headlines

Senator presses NAIA, Iloilo airport to resolve aircon issues

Philstar.com
April 29, 2024 | 4:59pm
Senator presses NAIA, Iloilo airport to resolve aircon issues
People queue at the check-in counters at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, Metro Manila on December 22, 2023, ahead of Christmas celebrations.
MANILA, Philippines — A senator on Monday urged the managements of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and the Iloilo International Airport to fix their air conditioning systems as extreme heat continues to scorch parts of the country. 

“In every airport, we want to give each traveler a warm welcome. However, it seems that the term ‘warm’ became literal at NAIA and Iloilo airport because their malfunctioning air conditioning systems made it feel like an oven inside,” said Sen. Grace Poe, who chairs the Senate committee on public services. 

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on Sunday that two of the cooling towers of NAIA Terminal 3 stopped working. 

Poe also called on the managements of NAIA and Iloilo airport to repair faulty elevators. 

“We want to find out how the P190 million we have set aside in the 2024 budget is being utilized for the Iloilo airport's repairs and maintenance,” Poe said. 

“As the hot weather continues to scorch us, we want to remind all the country's airports to beef up the maintenance of aircon, electricity and similar facilities to avert breakdowns and accidents,” she added. 

The hot weather exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon and climate change is expected to persist until mid-May, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

ILOILO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
