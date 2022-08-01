^

Headlines

Marcos: ‘The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC’

Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines “has no intention” of rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC) that is pushing to pursue an investigation into the previous administration’s bloody “War on Drugs.” 

The statement comes after Marcos met with top legal executives, including Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, and Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile last week to discuss the ICC situation. 

However, Marcos clarified that he just gave orders to look into the ICC situation so the country would know how to respond. 

“Sinasabi ngayon na itutuloy ang imbestigasyon e sinasabi naman namin may imbestigasyon naman dito at patuloy rin naman ang imbestigasyon, bakit magkakaron ng ganoon,” Marcos Jr. said. 

(The ICC said it wants to continue the investigation but we’re telling them that we already have an ongoing investigation here at home so why would there be a need for that?)

READ: Marcos, Philippine legal execs meet on ICC situation, but mum on details

Former President Rodrigo Duterte pulled out the Philippines from its ratification of the Rome Statute after the ICC declared that it wanted to investigate the allegations of crimes against humanity in the Philippines.

READ: Duterte announces Philippines' withdrawal from ICC 

The Philippines withdrew from the Court in March 2018, which then took effect on Mach 2019. While Manila is no longer a part of the ICC, the international body is still allowed to conduct investigations in the Philippines. 

However, Philippine officials have maintained that the country has its own functioning justice system. The country promised to conduct its own investigation, however, the ICC was left unsatisfied and is eager to conduct its own investigation.

The country has until September 8 to provide the ICC a response to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request to pursue the investigation. 

Meanwhile, Marcos maintains that his administration would have to look into the case first, without giving other details of his meeting with other officials last week.

“The ICC is a very different kind of court kaya pinag-aaralan muna,” Marcos Jr. said. “Sinabi ko sa kanila, pag-aralan niyo muna nang mabuti yung procedure para tama yung gagawin natin kasi hindi natin syempre kailangan baka ma misinterpret yung ating mga ginagawa.”

(The ICC is a very different kind of court so we need to study it first. I told them, you need to study its procedures well so that we will do things correctly and we do not misinterpret the things that we are doing.)

BONGBONG MARCOS

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fidel V. Ramos, Philippines' 12th president, 94

Fidel V. Ramos, Philippines' 12th president, 94

23 hours ago
Born in Lingayen, Pangasinan, Ramos turned 94 in March.
Headlines
fbtw
LGBTQ community confronts &lsquo;excruciating&rsquo; monkeypox &ndash; and its stigma

LGBTQ community confronts ‘excruciating’ monkeypox – and its stigma

1 day ago
The spread of the monkeypox virus and its prevalence among gay men has raised widespread fear, growing anger and a number...
Headlines
fbtw
US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

2 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw
Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire

Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire

7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Monday morning said investigation is ongoing into the fire incident that hit its main office...
Headlines
fbtw
'Death of a great statesman': Former presidents pay tribute to Fidel Ramos

'Death of a great statesman': Former presidents pay tribute to Fidel Ramos

4 hours ago
Former Philippine presidents Rodrigo Duterte and Joseph Ejercito Estrada mourned the death of their predecessor, Fidel V....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Diplomats honor late &lsquo;foreign policy&rsquo; president Fidel V. Ramos

Diplomats honor late ‘foreign policy’ president Fidel V. Ramos

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
Diplomats here and abroad celebrate the life and legacy of late president Fidel V. Ramos, who the Department of Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbtw
UP holds in-person graduation rites

UP holds in-person graduation rites

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
For the first time since the COVID outbreak in 2020, the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City yesterday held...
Headlines
fbtw
Address gaps in vaccination efforts &ndash; Concepcion

Address gaps in vaccination efforts – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
With over P5 billion worth of COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the private sector now expired, Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Fire DA execs involved&nbsp; in smuggling&rsquo;

‘Fire DA execs involved  in smuggling’

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
While President Marcos’ decision to temporarily take over the helm of the Department of Agriculture to stop the P10-billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants &lsquo;disaster-proof&rsquo; communities

Marcos wants ‘disaster-proof’ communities

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Building “disaster-proof” communities is what President Marcos wants for the country after witnessing the devastation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with