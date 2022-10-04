^

Headlines

Percy Lapid, broadcaster and Duterte, Marcos Jr. critic, shot dead in Las Piñas

Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 8:54am
Percy Lapid, broadcaster and Duterte, Marcos Jr. critic, shot dead in Las PiÃ±as
File photo shows a person holding a sign that says "Defend Press Freedom"
File

MANILA, Philippines (2nd update, 10:02 a.m.) — Broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid and for his staunch criticism of the Duterte and Marcos Jr. administrations, was shot dead Monday night in Las Piñas City.

According to reports, two assailants on board a motorcycle fired two shots at Lapid’s vehicle near the gate of a subdivision along Aria St., Brgy. Talon Dos.

Lapid’s family said in a statement that they are “saddened and angered by the brutal and brazen killing” of the broadcaster, which they described as a crime “not only against Percy, his family, and his profession, but against our country, his beloved Philippines, and the truth.”

“Percy was beloved by many and highly respected by peers, fans and foes alike. His bold and sharp commentaries cut through the barrage of fake news over the air waves and social media,” his family said.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police vowed to bring justice for Lapid and that an investigation is underway to find the suspects behind the killing.

It added that Las Piñas police have formed a special task force “to spearhead and coordinate the investigative and prosecutorial efforts of the PNP.”

Lapid was the host of the commentary program Lapid Fire that aired on DWBL 1242 where he delivered stinging criticisms of supposed government abuses and irregularities.

In his last broadcast on Sept. 30, Lapid discussed the dangers of red-tagging among other political topics.

He was the older brother of former National Press Club president Roy Mabasa.

According to a tally by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Lapid is the second journalist to be killed under the administration of President Marcos Jr. after broadcaster Rey Blanco was stabbed to death in Negros Oriental last month.

Calls for justice and an end to killings that have been perceived to have become rampant since the Duterte administration flooded social media.

The NUJP said Tuesday in a statement that Lapid's killing "shows that journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country."

"That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to protect journalists as well as ordinary citizens from harm," it said.

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list), meanwhile, said the "culture of impunity is worsening in the country."

"We condemn this heinous act against Percy Lapid and we are calling for an impartial probe on the matter," Castro said Tuesday in a statement. — Xave Gregorio

PERCY LAPID

PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines suffering from shortage of nursing educators &ndash; group

Philippines suffering from shortage of nursing educators – group

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Philippines is experiencing a shortage not only in health care workers, but also in nursing educators, according to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Mobility vital in Q4 to sustain economic growth &ndash; Concepcion

Mobility vital in Q4 to sustain economic growth – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
If the country is to sustain its drive toward economic recovery, people’s mobility in the fourth quarter of the year...
Headlines
fbtw
Watchdogs: Selection of CHR appointees lacked transparency, consultation

Watchdogs: Selection of CHR appointees lacked transparency, consultation

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
"CSOs are a pillar in the human rights movement, especially since we’ve seen how the government can often be resistant...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar lauds continuing infrastructure program

Villar lauds continuing infrastructure program

10 hours ago
Sen. Mark Villar, who joined President Marcos at the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for the Metro Manila Subway, lauded...
Headlines
fbtw
2023 budget should be purged of hidden &lsquo;pork&rsquo; &ndash; Lagman

2023 budget should be purged of hidden ‘pork’ – Lagman

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Taking his cue from the P544-billion purported pork barrel funds, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman yesterday called for the purging...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Red Cross calls for COVID-19 vaccination ramp-up

Red Cross calls for COVID-19 vaccination ramp-up

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Following the recorded increase in positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila in the past week, the Philippine Red...
Headlines
fbtw

2 Pinoy space engineers to join training in India

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
Two researchers from the Philippine Space Agency have been selected for the Unispace Nanosatellite Assembly and Training program of the Indian Space Research Organization.
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices rolled back anew today

Fuel prices rolled back anew today

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Another rollback in the prices of petroleum products will be implemented by oil companies today.
Headlines
fbtw
Lagman wants P9.29-B in 'excessive' confidential funds scrapped from 2023 budget

Lagman wants P9.29-B in 'excessive' confidential funds scrapped from 2023 budget

17 hours ago
“This total amount is much bigger than the appropriations of many government offices and departments, including the...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla: Mandatory drug testing for celebrities would violate their rights

Padilla: Mandatory drug testing for celebrities would violate their rights

18 hours ago
Padilla added that it would be better if the costs of any testing would be shouldered by employers.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with