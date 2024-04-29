^

Headlines

Senate to tackle heat’s toll on education, remote learning hurdles

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 29, 2024 | 12:01pm
Senate to tackle heatâ��s toll on education, remote learning hurdles
Parents accompany their children from school after their classes in Manila on April 5, 2024. Thousands of schools in the Philippines suspended in-person classes on April 5, the education department said, as parts of the tropical country endured dangerously high temperatures.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committee on basic education will conduct a hearing to discuss the impact of extreme heat on classes, its chairperson said Monday, as the exceptionally hot weather forces the closure of schools in the country. 

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced the suspension of face-to-face classes at all public schools for Monday and Tuesday after the temperature in Manila hit a record 38.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday. 

The hot weather exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon and climate change is expected to persist until mid-May, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. 

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said the hearing scheduled on Tuesday will also tackle the challenges posed by Alternative Delivery Modes (ADMs), such as the lack of internet access in some households and the difficulties parents encounter in supporting their children with remote learning. 

“There are parents who are not entirely in favor of online or blended learning because they feel their child isn’t learning much, and they end up answering their textbooks or workbooks themselves,” Gatchalian said in Filipino. 

“It seems that many parents still prefer face-to-face classes. Nevertheless, many classes have been suspended in recent days due to the extreme heat. We’ll balance all of that,” he added.

The absence of airconditioning in many Philippine schools subjects students to stifling heat in crowded and poorly ventilated classrooms, raising concerns about their health and ability to learn. 

A survey conducted by the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) in 2023 revealed that 87% of teachers said students are having difficulty focusing on their lessons due to hot weather. Thirty-seven percent said extreme heat triggered their pre-existing medical condition. 

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Philippines adjusted the academic calendar year, shifting it to run from August till May.

The education department is gradually reverting back to the academic calendar year, when classes begin in June and end in March. 

While DepEd has initiated a transition back to a June school opening, Gatchalian urged the agency to study the possibility of a shorter timeframe.

Global temperatures hit record highs last year, with the World Meteorological Organization highlighting a particularly rapid warming trend across Asia. 

Climate change is causing heat waves to become longer, more frequent, and more severe.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

EXTREME HEAT POLICY

SENATE

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy&rsquo;s arrest in the hands of PNP, NBI

Quiboloy’s arrest in the hands of PNP, NBI

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is now in the hands of the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to endure scorching heat until mid-May

Philippines to endure scorching heat until mid-May

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Extreme heat will persist until the second week of May amid the impact of El Niño and the dry season as Metro...
Headlines
fbtw
Another Chinese ship spotted shadowing Balikatan&nbsp;exercises

Another Chinese ship spotted shadowing Balikatan exercises

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Another vessel of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) was spotted yesterday near the location of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll: Pinoys trust&nbsp;United States&nbsp;the most; China least trusted

Poll: Pinoys trust United States the most; China least trusted

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Filipinos continue to distrust China amid the ongoing conflict in the West Philippine Sea, with most saying the country should...
Headlines
fbtw

‘No Sinophobia, racism in probe of Chinese students’

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
There is no Sinophobia or racism involved in investigating the influx of Chinese students in Cagayan where Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites are located, Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House leaders: Probe deepfake President Marcos audio

House leaders: Probe deepfake President Marcos audio

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Congress resumes session today with House leaders seeking an investigation into a deepfake video showing President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers&rsquo; group calls anew for wage hike

Teachers’ group calls anew for wage hike

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Ahead of Labor Day, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) renewed its calls for a wage hike, urging the government to raise...
Headlines
fbtw
Hackers breach DOST tech, research website

Hackers breach DOST tech, research website

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
Hackers breached anew the information technology systems of the Department of Science and Technology, hitting its Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court affirms NTC orders nixing 4 telcos&rsquo; 3G service bid

Supreme Court affirms NTC orders nixing 4 telcos’ 3G service bid

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed the orders of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) that junked the bid of...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar:&nbsp;Expand economic opportunities for small farmers, fisherfolk

Villar: Expand economic opportunities for small farmers, fisherfolk

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Economic opportunities should be expanded for those engaged in agriculture like small farmers and fisherfolk, as they are...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with