DFA urged to void Quiboloy’s passport

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday called on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel the passport of preacher Apollo Quiboloy following his continued failure to attend Senate and court hearings.

The whereabouts of Quiboloy, who faces alleged sexual and child abuse and human trafficking cases, remain unknown.

“Instead of appearing before the Senate or the court, he continuously records audio messages that seem to insult the government’s capability to apprehend him,” Hontiveros said.

“This should not be allowed to pass, but only challenge the government more to exhaust all means to restrict his movements,” she added.

Hontiveros led a probe into allegations of human trafficking, sexual abuse and violence against the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” and his group Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Under the Philippine Passport Act of 1996, The DFA may cancel the passport of an individual when the holder is a fugitive from justice, has been convicted of a criminal offense, or the passport was acquired fraudulently or tampered with.

“The world is closing in on him. He is accused of crimes that transcend continents and nationalities. I trust that many countries are willing to cooperate with the Philippines to hold him accountable,” Hontiveros said.

Early this month, a Davao City court ordered the arrest of Quiboloy and his associates for child abuse and sexual abuse. A Pasig City court also issued warrants of arrest against the preacher over qualified human trafficking.

In November 2021, a federal grand jury in California indicted Quiboloy on charges including sex trafficking, child sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling.

He is also one of the most wanted individuals by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. — Gaea Katreena Cabico