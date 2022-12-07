^

CHR probes killing of NDFP consultant Ericson Acosta, peasant organizer

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 12:39pm
CHR probes killing of NDFP consultant Ericson Acosta, peasant organizer
File photo of National Democratic Front consultant and poet Ericson Acosta
Karapatan

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human said it is already investigating the killing of National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultant Ericson Acosta and peasant organizer Joseph Jimenez in Negros Occidental.

Rights group Karapatan said Acosta and his companion Jimenez were captured alive at around 2 a.m. on November 30 in Kabankalan City, but they were later tagged as casualties in an alleged encounter with the military. The bodies of the two bore stab wounds, the organization said.

Acosta, an award-winning writer, was in Kabankalan to conduct consultations with peasants and farm workers to update the draft Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER) between the NDFP and the government.

“It is expedient to probe the truth and deliver justice in all allegations of arbitrary killing that desecrate the right to life,” CHR said in a statement Wednesday.

CHR said it expects a parallel probe by concerned authorities and requests the cooperation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ensure the conduct of a swift and impartial investigation.

According to Karapatan, the killing of Acosta and Jimenez violates the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law as well as the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity.

“CHR continues to underscore the need to adhere to the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in situations of conflict. It is incumbent upon all parties, especially the State as duty-bearer, to comply with IHL rules and principles,” the commission said.

Pilgrims for Peace and writers’ group PEN Philippines earlier called for a full and fair investigation into the death of Acosta and Jimenez. AFP dismissed as “propaganda” statements questioning Acosta’s death.

ERICSON ACOSTA

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC FRONT OF THE PHILIPPINES
