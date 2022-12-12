^

Headlines

8,292 new COVID-19 cases reported in past week

Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 7:24pm
8,292 new COVID-19 cases reported in past week
Shoppers fill the streets of Divisoria, Manila on December 8, 2022.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 8,292 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From December 5 to 11, an average of 1,185 infections were logged daily. The figure was 7% higher than the cases reported from November 28 to December 4.

Only six of the additional cases were severe and critical.

Data from the DOH showed there were 650 patients in severe and critical conditions, which represented 10.6% of total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

Only 22.4% of the country’s 2,435 intensive care unit beds were used as of Sunday, while only 24%% of 19,824 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The health department also verified 156 fatalities in the past week. Only 34 of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 4 million COVID-19 cases, with nearly 65,000 deaths, since the pandemic started in early 2020.

Since March 2021, 73.7 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 21 million individuals have gotten boosters.

Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ holds off on comments over Quiboloy's US sanctions

DOJ holds off on comments over Quiboloy's US sanctions

1 day ago
The DOJ said it will first get verified information and “seek US legal experts’ advice” on the sanctions...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

3 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission on Monday released the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Card Registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Youth sexual abuse survivor group hits 'spurious' DepEd abuse hotline

Youth sexual abuse survivor group hits 'spurious' DepEd abuse hotline

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“We are extremely disappointed and troubled after being led to believe that Vice President and concurrent DepEd Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
'Rosal' intensifying as it moves out of PAR, expected to weaken
play

'Rosal' intensifying as it moves out of PAR, expected to weaken

11 hours ago
"Rosal is forecast to move generally northeastward until this afternoon before turning eastward for the remainder of today....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manila court allows Nasino, 2 other activists to post bail

Manila court allows Nasino, 2 other activists to post bail

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
A Manila court has allowed activist Reina Mae Nasino — who lost her three-month old daughter while in detention —...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri: Removing SSS, GSIS from Maharlika seed money &lsquo;step in right direction&rsquo;

Zubiri: Removing SSS, GSIS from Maharlika seed money ‘step in right direction’

2 hours ago
Speaking to reporters, Zubiri said he relayed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. two weeks ago that the proposal to include...
Headlines
fbtw
CA to bypass DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo over citizenship issue, libel conviction

CA to bypass DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo over citizenship issue, libel conviction

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo will be bypassed by the Commission on Appointments for the second time over issues on...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI: P500 price guide meant to be 'advocacy' to show goods still 'in reach'

DTI: P500 price guide meant to be 'advocacy' to show goods still 'in reach'

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"It is not a recommendation. Those social cards that were uploaded on our social media accounts were just our advocacy campaign....
Headlines
fbtw
Rosal seen to weaken into LPA

Rosal seen to weaken into LPA

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Tropical Depression Rosal is forecast to dump rains in parts of Luzon and other areas of the country today as it weakens...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with