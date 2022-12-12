8,292 new COVID-19 cases reported in past week

Shoppers fill the streets of Divisoria, Manila on December 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 8,292 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From December 5 to 11, an average of 1,185 infections were logged daily. The figure was 7% higher than the cases reported from November 28 to December 4.

Only six of the additional cases were severe and critical.

Data from the DOH showed there were 650 patients in severe and critical conditions, which represented 10.6% of total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

Only 22.4% of the country’s 2,435 intensive care unit beds were used as of Sunday, while only 24%% of 19,824 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The health department also verified 156 fatalities in the past week. Only 34 of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 4 million COVID-19 cases, with nearly 65,000 deaths, since the pandemic started in early 2020.

Since March 2021, 73.7 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 21 million individuals have gotten boosters.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico