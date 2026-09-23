DOTr: Fare hike a 'last resort' as fuel prices surge

Daily commuters pay for their jeepney fare in Marikina on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The government wants fare increases to be a "last resort" as it looks for other ways to shield drivers and transport operators from soaring fuel prices without passing the burden on to commuters, the Department of Transportation said.

In a statement read by Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on Tuesday, September 22, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the government is still exploring other forms of assistance before considering higher fares.

"Pinipiga pa muna natin ang gobyerno kung ano pang pwedeng gawin para makatulong sa mga tsuper at transport operators na hindi ipasa sa mga commuters ang pasanin," Lopez said.

("We are exhausting what else the government can do to help drivers and transport operators without passing the burden on to commuters.")

"Kung pagtaas ng pamasahe ay sana maging last resort natin," he added. ("If fares have to be increased, we hope that will be our last resort.")

Transport groups and provincial bus operators have renewed calls for fare increases as pump prices posted their third major hike in September.

This week alone, diesel prices rose by P8.82 per liter, gasoline by P4.88 and kerosene by P6.47.

Several provincial bus operators said in a joint statement Tuesday that fuel now accounts for about 45% to 60% of their total operating costs.

Transport group PISTON, meanwhile, has announced a nationwide transport strike on September 29 and 30 to press the government to act on rising fuel prices. Among its demands are higher fares and the suspension of taxes on petroleum products.

The DOTr said it is focusing on fuel subsidies and other measures aimed at reducing costs for drivers, operators and commuters.

These include toll exemptions for provincial buses and an extension until the end of the year of terminal fee waivers for public utility vehicles using the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

The government also cited the waiver of monthly terminal fees at 86 SM public transport terminals nationwide, 50% discounts on MRT-3 and LRT-2 fares and "Libreng Sakay" programs implemented by various government agencies.

Separately, Castro said the Development Budget Coordination Committee is expected to complete within the week its recommendation on the possible suspension or reduction of excise taxes on fuel products.

"Siguro most probably by this week ay mabibigay na po nila sa pangulo," Castro said. ("Most probably, they will be able to submit it to the President by this week.")