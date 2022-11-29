^

Headlines

Daily COVID-19 cases may decline to 429 by December — DOH

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 4:48pm
Daily COVID-19 cases may decline to 429 by December â DOH
A woman stands on a rooftop during sunset in Manila on November 25, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines may go down to around 400 a day by December if people continue to comply with public health safeguards, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Citing the projections of FASSSTER (Feasibility Analysis of Syndromic Surveillance Using Spatio-Temporal Epidemiological ModeleR) team, DOH Epidemiology Bureau director Alethea de Guzman said there may be around 429 COVID-19 cases per day nationally “if our current minimum public health compliance remains the same.”

De Guzman, however, warned that there may be 1,140 to 2,294 daily infections by the end of the year if compliance with health protocols is further reduced. The number of active cases may also reach 18,000 next month.

“The holiday is coming, so it’s possible that interactions will increase. Social distancing will decrease and compliance with masking will decrease,” she said in Filipino.

The health official added that the number of hospitalizations will also likely rise if a variant with immune-escape characteristics or that is highly transmissible enters the country. The Department of Health reported last week the detection of BQ.1, a sublineage of the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant.

But De Guzman stressed that the entry of a new variant “will not translate to significant increases in our hospitalization.”

“The highest number will be around 800 admission and these are National Capital Region data,” she said, noting the highest number of admissions during the Delta surge was around 1,272.

“We can prevent that by increasing our vaccinations,” De Guzman added.

Epidemiologist John Wong stressed the need to better enforce indoor air quality standards, especially since mask rules are now eased.

“Homeowners, owners of buildings need to improve their ventilation, and the government needs to enforce the indoor air quality standards more strictly,” Wong said.

The DOH recorded 8,032 additional COVID-19 cases from November 21 to 27, averaging 1,147 infections a day. The figure was 0.3% higher than the number of cases logged from a week before.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 4 million COVID-19 cases, with over 64,000 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. 

 

COVID-19 CASES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

OMICRON ­SUBVARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senator wants regulated parking fees nationwide

Senator wants regulated parking fees nationwide

8 hours ago
"While we respect businesses that help grow our economy, we also need to balance and protect the interests of the majority....
Headlines
fbtw
House passes bill strengthening anti-discrimination law for women workers

House passes bill strengthening anti-discrimination law for women workers

8 hours ago
The bill seeks to strengthen the anti-discrimination provisions of the law by providing that it “shall be unlawful for...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy commissions 2 new missile-capable gunboats into service

Navy commissions 2 new missile-capable gunboats into service

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Two new missile-capable gunboats of the Philippine Navy were formally commissioned into service yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't COVID-19 vaccine purchases risk COA disallowance if DOH keeps seal on docs

Gov't COVID-19 vaccine purchases risk COA disallowance if DOH keeps seal on docs

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Audit may issue a notice of disallowance on the government’s procurement of COVID-19 vaccines if the...
Headlines
fbtw
NCR&rsquo;s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 11.1%

NCR’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 11.1%

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in the National Capital Region rose from 7.5 percent to 11.1 percent, while increases...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CA confirms appointment of Ople as first DMW secretary

CA confirms appointment of Ople as first DMW secretary

28 minutes ago
The congressional Commission on Appointments has greenlighted the appointment of Susan “Toots” Ople as the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros: Immigration officials linked to trafficking of Pinoys to Myanmar for crypto scam

Hontiveros: Immigration officials linked to trafficking of Pinoys to Myanmar for crypto scam

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The plot gets thicker. And not only does the plot thicken, it looks like we have heard this plot before. It feels like I...
Headlines
fbtw
Israel makes pitch for Philippine tech innovation through schools, startups

Israel makes pitch for Philippine tech innovation through schools, startups

2 hours ago
One of the ways the Philippines can be more friendly to startups and incubators for innovation is through partnering with...
Headlines
fbtw
Gender equality? Female students not exempted in mandatory ROTC revival

Gender equality? Female students not exempted in mandatory ROTC revival

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Should the current proposals to revive the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps program in college pass Congress, even...
Headlines
fbtw
Former energy chief Cusi indicted for libel over comments about Gatchalian

Former energy chief Cusi indicted for libel over comments about Gatchalian

3 hours ago
According to the prosecutor's resolution, Cusi — who sued journalists across seven newsrooms — also argued that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with