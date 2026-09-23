DILG, DepEd to formalize â€˜visible patrolsâ€™ in public schools

DILG, DepEd to formalize ‘visible patrols’ in public schools

School officials use handheld metal detectors to check students’ bags at Mayamot National High School in Antipolo, Rizal on June 29, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Education (DepEd) are expected to formalize an agreement on deploying "visible patrols" inside public schools following a series of school shooting incidents this year.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing on Tuesday, September 22, that a memorandum of agreement between the two agencies is set to be released by next week regarding the proposed safety protocol.

These "visible patrols," according to Castro, may be composed of barangay security officers, particularly women, to monitor situations inside the schools.

“Sila po [DILG] ay magkakaroon ng memorandum of agreement or pagkakasundo ng DepEd tungkol sa kanilang suhestiyon na magkaroon ng mga bantay sa loob ng paaralan na maaari ay mga tanod, lalong-lalo na mga kababaihan,”

(The DILG will have a memorandum of agreement with DepEd about their suggestion to have lookouts inside the school, which could be barangay security officers, especially women.)

The proposed security officer, Castro said, is currently under review.

‘Very disturbing’ situation

Meanwhile, Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has learned about the incident and directed immediate action on what he called a ‘very disturbing’ situation.

According to Castro, Marcos read the alleged letter written by the 16-year-old Grade 9 student who shot 10 of his classmates, killing three, including himself.

“So nung nabasa ng pangulo 'yung hindi umanong sulat nung nagsagawa nito, ang sabi ng Pangulo ay very disturbing at hindi ito normal na pangyayari,” Castro said. “Kakaiba siya, hindi siya ordinaryo. So kailangan talagang aksyunan.”

(So, when the president read the alleged letter of the suspect, the president said it was very disturbing and that it was not a normal event. It is unusual; it is not ordinary. So it needs to be acted upon.)

In response, aside from the proposed security protocol by the DILG and DepEd, Castro said the Department of Social Welfare and Development is currently conducting parenting services to guide families on raising children.

The DSWD is also conducting trauma-informed care to help school personnel recognize concerning behaviors among students, according to Castro.