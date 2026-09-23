Marcos admin â€˜seriously consideringâ€™ absolute pardon for Mary Jane Veloso

Marcos admin ‘seriously considering’ absolute pardon for Mary Jane Veloso

Filipina inmate on Indonesia death row, Mary Jane Veloso (C) reacts as she arrives at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Dec. 17, 2024, for her repatriation to Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the President is "seriously considering" granting an absolute pardon on humanitarian grounds to former domestic worker and trafficking victim Mary Jane Veloso, according to a member of the House of Representatives.

House Committee on Appropriations Senior Vice Chair Albert Garcia (Bataan 2nd District) made the announcement during the deliberations on the proposed 2027 budget of the Office of the President on Wednesday, September 23.

It came after Rep. Sarah Elago (Gabriela Women’s Party) inquired about the administration’s efforts on Veloso’s release.

“The Office of the President is seriously considering granting an absolute pardon to May Jane Veloso on humanitarian grounds in support of the government’s commitment to protecting Filipino migrant workers,” Garcia said.

When asked when a decision could be expected, Garcia said the Office of the President will release an announcement regarding the matter in the following days.

Before answering Elago’s inquiry, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto was seen approaching Garcia at the podium.

Veloso’s family continues to call for executive clemency as she remains detained at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong following her repatriation from Indonesia in December 2024.

She was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to death by firing squad in Indonesia in 2010 after authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her suitcase.

A last-minute reprieve was granted after the Philippine government informed Indonesian authorities about her recruiters’ surrender.

According to Elago, Veloso’s case was recognized as a human trafficking and forced drug mule exploitation case.