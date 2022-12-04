Party-list solons want higher allowance for village execs, tanods

MANILA, Philippines (Philippine News Agency) — Reps. Yedda Marie Romualdez and Jude Acidre (Tingog party-list) on Sunday urged the House of Representatives to prioritize a proposed measure that would increase the allowances of barangay officials and the grant of honoraria and benefits to barangay workers and tanods (village police officers).

The proposal, which is embodied in House Bill No. 2349, also aims to professionalize the recruitment of barangay officials and workers by the local government units.

The proposed bill entitles these barangay workers, including tanods, who have served for at least one year, such compensation and benefits.

"Under Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991, as amended, barangay officials are compensated in the form of honorarium at an amount not less than P1,000 per month for the punong barangay and P600 per month for each Sangguniang Barangay member, barangay treasurer and barangay secretary," the solons said.

The lawmakers added that as the Act was enacted decades ago, such compensations are no longer in accordance with the regional minimum wage level.

Further, excluded therein are barangay tanods despite the services they render to their constituents, they said.

"This bill seeks to provide a compensation package commensurate with the work and services the barangay officials extend to their constituents and to encourage and professionalize the recruitment of barangay officials," they added.

HB 2349 seeks to amend Section 393 of the Local Government Code by increasing the minimum honoraria or allowances that could be given to barangay officials, including barangay tanods and members of Lupong Tagapamayapa.

The proposed law increases the minimum allowance of punong barangay from P1,000 to P3,500 per month.

The bill also proposes that the P600 allowance of Sangguniang Barangay members, barangay treasurer, secretary and tanods be increased to P2,500 per month.

HB 2349 is pending with the House committee on local government. — Philippine News Agency/Zaldy De Layola