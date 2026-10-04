House prosecutors may drop bribery article vs Sara Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte arrives before the start of the impeachment trial at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 7, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The House prosecution panel is moving toward dropping the bribery allegations under Article III of the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, with prosecutors saying the evidence under the three other articles may already be sufficient to seek her conviction.

House prosecution spokesperson and Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said Sunday, October 4, that discussions were still ongoing on whether the panel would no longer present Article III before the Senate impeachment court.

"Mukhang ang direction is hindi na siya ita-tackle. Maybe that's the direction pero hindi pa natin pina-finalize 'yan kasi ongoing pa rin ang discussion sa prosecution panel kung anong magiging susunod na hakbang pagkatapos ng Article 2," Adiong said in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB.

("It looks like the direction is not to tackle it anymore. Maybe that's the direction, but we haven't finalized that yet because discussions within the prosecution panel are still ongoing on what the next step will be after Article II.")

Article III accuses Duterte of bribery, graft and corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust over allegations that she caused monetary gifts or payments to Department of Education officials.

Duterte has denied such allegations, arguing the prosecution has failed to establish that the money came from her or that the payments were made to influence procurement and financial decisions during her tenure as education secretary.

Asked whether the prosecution believes the three other articles are enough to secure Duterte's conviction, Adiong said that was "one way of looking at it."

"That's one way of looking at it kasi bakit mo pa papahabain 'yung trial kung para sa amin naman ay napakita namin 'yung mga kinakailangan na ebidensiya?" Adiong said.

("That's one way of looking at it because why prolong the trial when, for us, we've already presented the necessary evidence?")

In a separate radio interview Sunday, House prosecutor and Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua was more definitive, saying the panel would no longer pursue the bribery article.

"Sa tingin namin, medyo tatlo na 'yung napapatunayan namin at tingin naman namin enough na para at least hindi na tayo abutin next year," Chua said on dzMM.

("We believe we have been establishing the three other articles, and we think those are enough so that the trial, at least, will not stretch into next year.")

The prosecution had already floated the possibility of dropping Article III in September as it sought to expedite the trial and focus on what it considered its strongest allegations.

Articles tackled. The Senate impeachment court is currently hearing Article II, which accuses Duterte of amassing unexplained wealth and failing to fully disclose assets and business interests in her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

The prosecution also earlier presented evidence under Article IV, involving alleged threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and Article I, involving the alleged misuse of confidential funds.

Article I, meanwhile, covered the alleged misuse, misappropriation, and irregular liquidation of Duterte's confidential funds.