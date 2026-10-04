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Chinese J-16 dangerously intercepts PH patrol aircraft over Bajo de Masinloc

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 4, 2026 | 5:52pm
Chinese J-16 dangerously intercepts PH patrol aircraft over Bajo de Masinloc
Panatag or Scarborough Shoal is within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile Exclusive Economic Zone.
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MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese J-16 fighter jet intercepted a Philippine military aircraft and repeatedly flew dangerously close to it during a routine maritime patrol near Bajo de Masinloc, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Sunday, October 4.

The AFP said its C-208 aircraft encountered two Chinese military aircraft during the October 3 patrol, with one clearly identified as a J-16 fighter jet.

According to the military, the Chinese fighter repeatedly approached and positioned itself in extremely close proximity to the Philippine aircraft.

The J-16 also maneuvered directly ahead of and around the C-208, creating what the AFP described as a serious aviation safety risk.

"This incident is part of a recurring pattern of unsafe and coercive behavior against Philippine government vessels and aircraft conducting lawful operations," the AFP said.

"The AFP will continue to document and expose such actions that place Philippine personnel and assets at unnecessary risk," it added.

Despite the encounter, the AFP said its flight crew remained professional and completed its mission.

"The AFP aircraft was able to safely complete its assigned maritime patrol and return without further incident," the military said.

"The AFP will continue to conduct routine maritime and air patrols in the West Philippine Sea. The AFP remains vigilant and will continue to prioritize the safety of its personnel and aircraft while carrying out its mandate," it added.

Recent encounters. The incident came about a month after Chinese fighter aircraft intercepted Philippine government planes conducting a regular maritime air patrol over Bajo de Masinloc in September.

AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad said at the time that, in one instance, a Chinese fighter's targeting crosshairs were trained on a Philippine aircraft. He described the interceptions as "coercive and aggressive actions."

Tensions around the shoal have mostly involved encounters at sea. In July, China Coast Guard vessels fired water cannons and carried out dangerous maneuvers against Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels conducting a fuel-subsidy mission for Filipino fisherfolk near Bajo de Masinloc. The Philippine vessels were nevertheless able to complete the mission.

Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, lies about 124 nautical miles off Zambales and has remained a major flashpoint between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea.

AFP

AIRCRAFT

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

BAJO DE MASINLOC

CHINESE

FIGHTER JET

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
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