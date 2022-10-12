^

Headlines

Barangay, sangguniang kabataan elections postponed to October 2023

Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 7:27pm
Barangay, sangguniang kabataan elections postponed to October 2023
Fewer residents queue to register for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in December 2022 at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) office in Quezon City on Friday, July 8, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has given the go signal to postpone the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE), which was supposed to be held in December this year. 

According to the Official Gazette, the act was signed into law on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The BSKE will now be held next year, on the last Monday of October 2023, instead of holding it on December 5 this year. Subsquent BSKE will be held every three years.

All incumbent barangay and sangguniang kabataan officials will remain in office unless removed or suspended.

READ: Ever Again: Alumni of Marcos-era Kabataang Barangay hopeful for revival

Commission on Elections George Garcia said that the poll body will continue preparing for the BSKE. He said the postponement will also give Comelec more time to conduct information programs for the electorate and the prospective BSKE candidates.

"We hope that hopefuls for barangay and SK positions and the voting public would also take this time to prepare and reflect on their rights and duties which they will exercise through their ballots and eventual offices," Garcia in a statement on Wednesday.

The commission will release an updated calendar of activities as soon as possible. 

Meanwhile, Comelec will also revisit existing and planned procurement contracts related to the BSKE. Garcia earlier revealed that postponing the BSKE would cost the poll body P18 billion, instead of the P8.4 billion projected if the polls were to be held this year.

READ: Postponing barangay, SK polls won't save government money after all

In a statement on September 28, the poll body said it had so far only spent a fraction of the P8.441 billion it allocated for the 2022 BSKE. 

COMMISSION ON ELECTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fuming Cynthia Villar curses at DENR over reclamation projects
play

Fuming Cynthia Villar curses at DENR over reclamation projects

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
"It took me 10 years to clean my river so there will be no flooding, tapos sasarhan niyo iyong daan ng river ko?" she sa...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking

Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
From being excluded in the rankings last year, Ateneo leapt to the 351-400 bracket while UP, the country’s premiere...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin says hard to tell how Marcos' Singapore F1 trip was funded
play

Bersamin says hard to tell how Marcos' Singapore F1 trip was funded

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Over a week since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left the country unannounced to watch the Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore,...
Headlines
fbtw
China denies placing Philippines on tourism blacklist

China denies placing Philippines on tourism blacklist

10 hours ago
“The report of 'tourist blacklist' is misinformation. China has not placed the Philippines on its blacklist for tourism,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Raffy Tulfo proposes full scholarship, equal hazard pay for nurses

Raffy Tulfo proposes full scholarship, equal hazard pay for nurses

7 hours ago
“We should be sensitive sa mga needs ng ating mga nurses. Kailangan natin silang alagaan at tratuhin nang maayos. We...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines urged to evaluate response for trafficking cases

Philippines urged to evaluate response for trafficking cases

1 hour ago
The Philippines is urged to create better systems to respond to human trafficking cases, from evaluating cases of distressed...
Headlines
fbtw
Scientists seek probe into reclamation projects

Scientists seek probe into reclamation projects

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
There are 187 reclamation projects across the archipelago, according to a master list of approved, pending, and ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulusan volcano placed under Alert Level 1

Bulusan volcano placed under Alert Level 1

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert status of Bulusan a few days after it placed Mayon...
Headlines
fbtw
Group wants to tax motorcycle taxi firms to fund Libreng Sakay program

Group wants to tax motorcycle taxi firms to fund Libreng Sakay program

3 hours ago
A commuter group is calling on the government to impose taxes on motorcycle (MC) taxi companies to help fund the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
'Maymay' seen to weaken into remnant low as it nears land

'Maymay' seen to weaken into remnant low as it nears land

10 hours ago
Maymay was last spotted 305 kilometers east of Baler in Aurora, moving southwest very slowly.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with