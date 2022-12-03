^

Headlines

Imee Marcos wants tweaks to proposed Maharlika fund bill

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 11:01am
Imee Marcos wants tweaks to proposed Maharlika fund bill
Sen. Imee Marcos speaks during a Commission on Appointments hearing on November 23, 2022.
Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Imee Marcos is not fully on board the proposal reportedly backed by her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to establish a P275 billion sovereign wealth fund called Maharlika Wealth Fund as she proposes tweaks to and raises questions over some provisions of the measure.

While Sen. Marcos said the goal of the proposed Maharlika fund to pool some of the government’s money is good, she expressed opposition to the use of funds from state insurers Social Security System and Government Service Insurance System.

“Retirement funds should be zero risk. Their values are depleting due to inflation and rising prices, and yet these will be placed elsewhere?” Sen. Marcos said Friday of the proposal, primarily authored by her cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and nephew, House Senior Deputy Majority Leader Sandro Marcos.

Sen. Marcos also bucked the proposal for the fund to be invested in foreign corporate bonds, arguing that investments should only be placed domestically.

“If we don’t have trust in ourselves, who else will put trust and invest in the Philippines?” she said.

She also said that there must be transparency and accountability in the management of the proposed sovereign wealth fund as she pointed out several exemptions which are proposed to be enjoyed by the fund, including exemptions from taxes, procurement laws and competition laws.

Earlier Friday, Sen. Marcos, who at the time admitted she had not yet read the bill, expressed worry over the proposal as she raised concerns over the feasibility of the Maharlika fund in light of global economic headwinds and the national government’s rising debt.

“Is now the right time to invest? It’s quite high-risk as the global economy is so bad,” she told reporters.

The senator also pointed out that the country has no excess revenues unlike Norway, which had a windfall from North Sea oil and gas profits which it used to seed its sovereign wealth fund.

Other senators have said they will keep a close eye on the proposed Maharlika fund, with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri tapping Sens. Juan Edgardo Angara, Sherwin Gatchalian, Grace Poe, Mark Villar and Alan Peter Cayetano to study the proposal.

"We must first ensure the Sovereign Wealth Fund is necessary ... If so, we need to ensure that it is managed properly and that safeguards are in place so that it would not be misused or prone to corruption. We must make sure that there is full transparency and efficient utilization of this fund," Zubiri said in a statement.

Gatchalian said there must be full transparency and checks and balances should the government push for the creation of the Maharlika fund.

“Corruption can be addressed by safeguards. What is important is to have safeguards. The law must ensure there are safeguards, as well as professional management and transparency,” he said. — with PNA

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

IMEE MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines launches eTravel platform for inbound passengers

Philippines launches eTravel platform for inbound passengers

1 day ago
The eTravel platform—an online registration system for travelers bound for the Philippines, including returning residents—was...
Headlines
fbtw
Pampanga lanterns light up Philippine Center in New York

Pampanga lanterns light up Philippine Center in New York

By Ric Sapnu | 12 hours ago
Two big lanterns sent by the Pampanga provincial government to the Filipino community in New York City have been lit and are...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH supports audit of COVID-19 vaccine deals
play

DOH supports audit of COVID-19 vaccine deals

20 hours ago
In a briefing Friday, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said it asked the Commission on Audit to conduct a special...
Headlines
fbtw
Faithful urged to pray for Tagle

Faithful urged to pray for Tagle

By Robertzon Ramirez | 6 days ago
An official of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino urged the Catholic faithful to pray for former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: Metro Manila daily COVID-19 cases up to 411 as December wave starts

OCTA: Metro Manila daily COVID-19 cases up to 411 as December wave starts

22 hours ago
"This rate of increase in the positivity rate in the NCR is around the same rate of increase during the Omicron BA.5 wave...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Street life: Manila's homeless find shelter in pushcarts

Street life: Manila's homeless find shelter in pushcarts

By Mikhail Flores | 19 hours ago
Pushcarts, known as karitons, are a common sight in the city of more than 13 million people. Often made from scraps of wood,...
Headlines
fbtw
Detected cases of Omicron subvariant BQ.1 rise to 16

Detected cases of Omicron subvariant BQ.1 rise to 16

19 hours ago
The additional BQ.1 cases were found in Cagayan Valley and Central Visayas.
Headlines
fbtw
Bilibid holds mass burial for 70 inmates

Bilibid holds mass burial for 70 inmates

20 hours ago
The bodies of 70 inmates from the Philippines' largest prison were laid to rest Friday in a mass burial, weeks after their...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill seeks 20% discount on toll road prices for PWDs

House bill seeks 20% discount on toll road prices for PWDs

20 hours ago
“Once enacted, our measure will surely give more substance to the mandate of the Constitution for the State to prioritize...
Headlines
fbtw
Youth awareness of HIV, AIDS drops to all-time low: study

Youth awareness of HIV, AIDS drops to all-time low: study

1 day ago
"Information gaps can stall efforts to arrest the number of HIV infections in the Philippines, which has the fastest-growing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with